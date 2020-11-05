Why Pochettino Could Become Man Utd Next Coach

Former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino has been approached by Man Utd as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to The MEN.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham almost a year ago and is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League.

With Man Utd’s poor performance this season, Solskjaer’s position seems to be slipping off his hand.

United are presently seated at the 15th position on the Premier League table and have failed to win a home league game in four attempts.

The team’s fantastic win at Paris St Germain and home trouncing of RB Leipzig have been overshadowed by humiliating losses to Tottenham, Istanbul Basaksehir and Crystal Palace.

And The MEN claims that the board has had enough.

‘United have made contact with Pochettino’s representatives amid the team’s dismal form under Solskjaer.

‘Insiders say the United hierarchy were privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s shambolic Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir and are reluctant to part company with the Norwegian so early in the season.

‘But if United lose at Everton on Saturday they could end the weekend 17th in the Premier League table.

‘The trip to Everton is United’s last game for two weeks due to the November internationals; a period that has become synonymous with top-flight sackings.’

Benfica’s Jan Vertonghen, a stalwart of the Argentinian at Spurs, said in a recent interview that he believes Pochettino will return to a top Premier League club, with United the obvious candidates if Solskjaer is dismissed.