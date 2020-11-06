Connect with us

National News

Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration

Published

3 hours ago

on

Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized —Immigration
Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration

Modupe Odele

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says the passport of Modupe Odele, an #EndSARS advocate, was not seized as a result of the campaign against police brutality.

Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition, had narrated how NIS officials stopped her from traveling out of the country.

The Feminist Coalition, which is one of the leading bodies that supported the #EndSARS protest, raised about N147 million for the cause.

Also Read: #EndSARS: We Won’t Allow Any Protest In Lagos, Police Warn Residents

The lawyer, who was actively involved in the campaign, offered legal aid to persons who were arrested during the demonstration.

Speaking on Thursday, Sunday James, NIS spokesman, said the passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment.

He said whenever a restriction is placed on any individual, the immigration service is responsible for its enforcement.

James added that the action is unconnected to the #EndSARS protests.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma
#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma

Hope Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called for the regulation of social media usage in the country.

The Governor made this known while condemning the #EndSARS protests that went awry during a courtesy visit from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Uzodinma also expressed regret over the death of police officers during the nationwide riots.

Also Read: #EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest

“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo,” he said.

The governor stated that the “real protesters” went off the street after he addressed them.

He went on to call for peace and assured that the Imo government would support security agencies.

Continue Reading

National News

Nigeria Not Collecting Enough Tax Revenue As It Should, Says El-Rufai

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

El-Rufai Meets Youth Leaders, Condemns Attack On Police Officers
Nigeria Not Collecting Enough Tax Revenue As It Should, Says El-Rufai

Governor El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that Nigeria is not collecting as much public revenue as it can.

The governor although noted that there is considerable resistance to the hike in VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, says Nigeria’s rates are still much lower than other neighbouring countries.

He raised the alarm that the country has almost reached its maximum capacity to borrow.

Also Read: #EndSARS, Lekki Shootings: Governor El-Rufai Visits Sanwo-Olu

He said that with the collapse of crude oil prices, the nation should be more proactive to avoid external shocks.

The governor made this known at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the country should start developing tax extraction capacity and create an effective tax system that influences structural change.

Continue Reading

National News

#EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

#EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest
#EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest

IGP Adamu

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has declared that social media was the biggest weapon used to escalate #EndSARS protests.

He made this known on Thursday in Owerri when he visited Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Adamu inspected damages done to both public and private properties by hoodlums.

The IG hailed police officers for acting in a professional manner during the unrest.

Also Read: Sultan To IGP, DSS: Interrogate Bishop Onah Over Attacks On Muslims In S/South, S/East

“Our men acted professionally during the protest. They had their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity. I came to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo.’’

Adamu promised to boost the morale of personnel dampened by the widespread violence.

He said the protest was not basically targeted at the Police or SARS, but for hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the country.

He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest.

Continue Reading

Trending