Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says the passport of Modupe Odele, an #EndSARS advocate, was not seized as a result of the campaign against police brutality.

Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition, had narrated how NIS officials stopped her from traveling out of the country.

The Feminist Coalition, which is one of the leading bodies that supported the #EndSARS protest, raised about N147 million for the cause.

The lawyer, who was actively involved in the campaign, offered legal aid to persons who were arrested during the demonstration.

Speaking on Thursday, Sunday James, NIS spokesman, said the passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment.

He said whenever a restriction is placed on any individual, the immigration service is responsible for its enforcement.

James added that the action is unconnected to the #EndSARS protests.