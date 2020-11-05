‘Why I Workout Everyday’ – Actress Nancy Isime

Nigerian actress, Nancy Isime, has explained why she takes time to workout everyday despite her schedule as a highly sought-after actress.

The delectable movie star and TV host took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy post advising people on how to approach life.

Part of her post reads:

“My backyard is easily one of my favorite parts of my house, can you tell why? People often ask me why I workout everyday (minimum of 5 days a week), Lol, like why I take care of myself daily? The real question my dear is, why do you neglect yourself?

Read Also: I Think About You Every Day – Nancy Isime Remembers To Her Late Mom After 24 Years

There’s 1440 minutes a day and you really think spending a minimum of 30minutes on yourself is out of place? Okay”

See her post below: