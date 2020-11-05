Entertainment
‘Why I Workout Everyday’ – Actress Nancy Isime
Nigerian actress, Nancy Isime, has explained why she takes time to workout everyday despite her schedule as a highly sought-after actress.
The delectable movie star and TV host took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy post advising people on how to approach life.
Part of her post reads:
“My backyard is easily one of my favorite parts of my house, can you tell why? People often ask me why I workout everyday (minimum of 5 days a week), Lol, like why I take care of myself daily? The real question my dear is, why do you neglect yourself?
There’s 1440 minutes a day and you really think spending a minimum of 30minutes on yourself is out of place? Okay”
See her post below:
‘I Only Want A Beautiful, Happy Life’ – Omoni Oboli
Omoni OboliNollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has revealed that the only thing she wants is a happy and beautiful life. The award winning filmmaker, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary, took to her Instagram story to share this information.
She also stated that she is done with ugly things in her life. In her words:
“I’m only about that beautiful and happy life I AM SO SICK OF ‘UGLY’!!! I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT PHYSICAL LOOKS. I’M TALKING ABOUT UGLY HEARTS, UGLY SOULS AND UGLY ACTIONS.”
The movie star has also promised to release a new series ‘Last Year Single’ very soon.
See her Instagram story below:
Singer Jodie Tells Fans To Pray For Her Son Who Has Special Needs
Nigerian singer, Jodie has asked her fans to join her in praying for her son with special needs as she gave an update on his medical health.
Taking to Instagram, the Kuchi Kuchi crooner posted a couple of photos along with a video of her son, Chinua at one of his physiotherapy sessions.
The singer wrote;
“It’s the first time Chinua is not screaming the building down during a physio session.
Physio sessions have been one of the toughest times of my life – watching my son cry almost everyday… Leaving me wondering all the time “Is this the best decision for him?”
But I reassure myself that stopping physio isn’t for his good. So, I keep going, any how.
Still praying. Children of God, please join me to pray. The Balm of Gilead is the best option – may He visit this issue soonest”
See her post below:
Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ Is The Most Streamed Nigerian Album By A Female Artist On Spotify In 2020
Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed Nigerian album by a female artist on Spotify in 2020. This feat has been acknowledged by Tiwa Savage‘s manager, Vanessa Amadi.
Vanessa Amadi posted the chart on her Instagram story. Tiwa Savage, fondly called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’, also shared the post on her story.
On the chart, it can be seen that the 40-year-old Universal Records singer occupies the second spot, with Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album peaking at number one.
While ‘Celia’ has amassed 13.2 million streams on the platform, ‘Twice As Tall’ has received a total of 55 million streams.
See the post below:
