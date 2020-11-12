Why I won’t persuade Wizkid and Davido to collaborate with each other – Olamide

Popular Nigerian music star, Olamide Adedeji has hinted what he won’t attempt to make colleagues, Ayo ”Wizkid” Balogun and David ”Davido” Adeleke to record a song together.

According to him, although his music colleagues might be stubborn and hard headed, they would sort out their issues without his input or intervention.

He stated this when a fan suggested that he should try and get the Starboy and DMW boss to collaborate with each other on a track.

This suggestion came after Olamide had disclosed that his label, YBNL is working on a project with the Davido-owned DMW.

When a fan asked if there would be an Olamide and Davido collaboration, the Eni Duro crooner said;

“No worry we gather de.. we go load una soon YBNL x 30BG (KPK- o’nshè danu)”

Then another fan wrote;

“Baba be the one to get @wizkidayo and @davido one a song abeg.”

This is where the YNBL boss spoke on Wiz and OBO. He said; “Dem go de alright lol two of them get choko but trust me they are both amazing beings.”