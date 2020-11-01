Entertainment
Why I Went For Big Brother – Prince Enwerem
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince Enwerem, has revealed why we went for the Big Brother Naija show. The reality TV star shared this piece of information on his Twitter page after a fan asked him.
According to the former Mr. Nigeria, he went to the house to build his brand.
“What was your main aim of going into big brothers house?”, the fan identified as Tobi Juwon tweeted at the star.
“Brand Building“, he replied.
Information Nigeria recalls the model took to social media to advise Nigerians on the #EndSARS protests. He said people should not feel defeated because the movement is far from over.
See his tweet below:
‘I Love You All’, BBNaija’s Frodd Appreciates Fans
Reality TV star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has appreciated his fans for the love and support shown to him throughout every step of his journey.
The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to pen an appreciation post that reads thus:
“I want to say a Big Thank you for all you do, for those who comment, like, retweet and check up on me. God bless your kind hearts.
It’s a New month and we are close to the end of the year and we all are going to accomplish our dreams miraculously. I love you all”
See his post below:
Babymama, Sandra Shares Shocking Revelation About Ubi Franklin
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin’s fourth babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, has revealed one of the traits that their daughter, Ariella inherited from him.
This comes after the entrepreneur posted a photo in which she was seen breastfeeding her daughter while she was fixated on her phone.
An observant follower left a comment under the post, stating that he has never seen a female child who loves to suck breast like her daughter and he went ahead to compliment her parenting skills.
Replying the comment, the entrepreneur said her daughter took it from her father.
“she took it from her daddy” Iheuwa wrote.
See the exchange below:
Tolani Baj, Tacha Finally Meet (Video)
Reality TV stars, Tolani ‘Baj’ Shobajo and Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, have finally met each other. Tolani Baj took to her Twitter page to share a video.
In the video, both female celebrities can be seen rocking the same hair color as they smile at the camera.
In her caption, Tolani Baj referred to Tacha as a beautiful soul full of energy and good vibes.
It reads thus:
“Met this beautiful soul yesterday. She’s full of good energy & vibes. Tolani Baj x @Symply_Tacha”
Information Nigeria recalls Tacha made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her post below:
Watch the video HERE
