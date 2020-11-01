Why I Went For Big Brother – Prince Enwerem

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince Enwerem, has revealed why we went for the Big Brother Naija show. The reality TV star shared this piece of information on his Twitter page after a fan asked him.

According to the former Mr. Nigeria, he went to the house to build his brand.

“What was your main aim of going into big brothers house?”, the fan identified as Tobi Juwon tweeted at the star.

“Brand Building“, he replied.

Information Nigeria recalls the model took to social media to advise Nigerians on the #EndSARS protests. He said people should not feel defeated because the movement is far from over.

