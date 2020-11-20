Connect with us

Why I went back to school – Davido Opens Up

1 hour ago

Davido, one of Nigeria’s most popular singers, has spoken up on why he went back to school in Nigeria after leaving college in America.

Davido dropped out of Oakwood University to focus on his music career but he paused his music career and went to Babcock University where he graduated in July 2015.

When asked why he dropped out of school, Davido said he didn’t drop-out but just left America to focus on his music career and continue education in Nigeria.

Davido speaking with Shaderoom in a recent interview added that Education was never his thing as music has been his first love.

He disclosed that he went back to school because of his parents.

According to him, he wanted to make his father and late mother proud because as African parents that’s a priority.

Davido said:

“Education was not my thing so after I left America to Nigeria it was something I just went back to do in order to make Dad proud.

“It was something I owed my dad and late mum so I had to take it important but Music has always been my first love

“I didn’t drop out, I just left America to continue my school in Nigeria and joggle it with Music at the time.”

Blessing Okoro reveals how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her

1 hour ago

November 20, 2020

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her.

She took to Instagram and shared a message the secret admirer sent to her DM.

The mystery man revealed how he wishes to marry her because she possesses al the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

He added that Blessing’s height makes her a perfect representation of his spec.

Sharing the screenshot on IG, the Popular relationship blogger who last month had herself all over the news for the wrong reasons wrote;

“Biko who wants to be in my asoebi.

Holy Spirit has sent my husband to my dm

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

Wahala for who no get height”

Bleaching: Advice Bobrisky before he becomes transparent — Comedian Gordons

1 hour ago

November 20, 2020

Godwin Komone, professionally known as Gordons is one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians.

Comedian Gordons D’Berlusconi has cried out for Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, over what his bleaching has caused him as he advises him to stop before it gets worse.

The comedian in a video spotted online asked those close to Bobrisky to advise him to stop bleaching before he becomes transparent.

According to him, when the Popular cross-dresser comes close, you can see his liver and kidney showing how much danger he has put herself into because of bleaching hence he should put a stop to it now.

Toke Makinwa says signs multi million naira deal with Fair and White

1 hour ago

November 20, 2020

Popular OAP and video vixen, Toke Makinwa has signed a mega-million naira deal with a top skincare brand, Fair and White.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the entrepreneur expressed excitement as she glowed up in a short video of her welcoming to the brand.

She wrote;

“Winning!!!!!! Now This brand partnership is super exciting for me cos my skin journey has been one for the records.

“I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive, there’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group, either you are a light, dark skin or a brown skin girl there’s something for you.

fair & white

Toke Makinwa added, “Looking for an avant-garde skin? Here’s an avant-garde brand that’s been around for soooo long, I grew up on it.

“We started discussions about 6/8 months back and I was delighted that the nomination to work with me came from France. #Blownnnnnnnnn. This is one for the books, can’t wait to share more. Everyone is included.”

