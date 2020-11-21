‘Why I Turn Down Some Interviews’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female popstar, Tiwa Savage, has explained why she turns down some interviews.

The award winning superstar took to her Twitter page to state that although she feels bad about having to turn down a few interviews, she has to do it because there are some journalists who lack integrity.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, this is why it is hard for her to grant interviews.

Read Also: ‘I Can’t Date The Wrong Man Because Of My Son’ – Tiwa Savage (Video)

In her words:

“Please do not be offended when I turn down interviews. I feel bad BUT some bad few eggs in this Nigerian media industry have made it hard. THEY HAVE NO INTEGRITY”

See her tweet below: