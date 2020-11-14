Why I showed off my 4th proposal to my wife in 45years — Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, is one Nigerian whose name won’t be easily forgotten

The Entertainer and activist, who proposed to his wife the 4th time after 45 years of marriage has explained why.

The Nigerian showbiz maestro had taken to Instagram to share photos of his 4th proposal to his wife some days ago and has since been the talk of the day.

Charly Boy has however decided to answer the question coming at him from every corner, ‘Why did you propose to her the 4th time?’

In a length Instagram post, he wrote;

“WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO HAVE A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF UR MARRIAGE PROPOSAL TO LADY D FOR THE 4th Time in your 45yrs Of MARRIAGE TOGETHER?

“I have realized dat we have become a Role Model Couple for the Institution of marriage.

“I understand why millions of people were so joyous and fascinated by those imageries.

“As an entertainer, I made a public show of it to tell and show people that longevity in marriages is possible if couples imbibe the right values..

“It was my way of inspiring couples that there are still good and meaningful relationships. Relationships is not just about who has money or who is bringing money.

“It’s about genuine friendship because marriage is a difficult institution and if you find a partner that is more or less your friend and there is mutual respect, these are the qualities that can endure longevity in a marriage.”