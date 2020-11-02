Why I Haven’t Travelled On Holiday Yet – Beverly Naya

Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya, has revealed why she hasn’t gone on holiday. The movie star took to her Twitter page to explain that she is scared of getting stuck in a random country.

She added that the unpredictability of things is partly responsible for her decision not to travel yet. In her words:

“The fear of getting stuck in a random country is partly why I haven’t gone on holiday yet. Everything is so unpredictable right now. Fine today, lockdown tomorrow, earthquake the next day. Let me just be calming down.”

Information Nigeria recalls the AMVCA winner berated Lagos lawmakers for proposing the regulation of social media.

See her tweet below: