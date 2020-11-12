‘Why I Have Not Signed Any Endorsement Deals’ – BBNaija’s Vee

Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has revealed why she has not signed any major endorsement deals yet. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist took to her Twitter page on Thursday to state that her brand values are more important to her than penning her signature on just any endorsement contract brought to her.

In her words:

“Call me stubborn, but you can’t convince me to do something I don’t believe in or something that doesn’t represent my brand because ‘that’s how things are done in this country’

I have too many young girls following me to be the face of any skin bleaching products. I’m a size 10, so why would I be representing slimming products?”

See her tweets below: