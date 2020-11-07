News Feed
Why I don’t hide my age – Tiwa Savage reveals
Popular singer and Universal Music Group signee, Tiwatope Savage has shared the real reason why she has put her real age into the public domain.
The Former Mavin records first lady, revealed in an interview with ‘The Dotty Show’ on Apple Music that she does not shy away from telling people about her real age to inspire and encourage the young ones who are think they can’t accomplish anything looking at their age.
According to the Award-winning songstress, there so many things she could not achieve in her twenties but was able to them when she grew older.
She said,
“In December, I was so scared and I said, ‘God, if this is it, just give me a sign. And he gave me the opposite, he gave me opportunities’. I had a record with Sam Smith and it’s like so many other things that are happening that never happened in my twenties.
God was saying to me, ‘age has nothing to do with that. On every platform and interview, I have always mentioned my age because I feel a lot of people run away from it. So, I always tell people, this is how old I am, in case you find out outside. I’m going to let you know first. And I’m proud of it because I’ve never felt more confident.
I don’t want a 20-year-old girl who is out there who hasn’t won a Grammy or who hasn’t been signed (to a record label) to feel like it is never going to happen. All you have to do is look at me.”
News Feed
Mercy Eke throws shade while hailing Erica
Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has showered praises on disqualified housemate of the lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim.
The reality TV star cum actress, shared new photos on her Instagram page, saying she is the only lady and the realest nigga in the room.
Mercy Eke, a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo state took to the comment section of her post to shower praises on her, telling her that she breaks the internet.
She also threw shades, insinuating that two people are trying to drag first position, but Erica can never be the number 2.
“You break the internet, top two and you ain’t number 2, Bey shittt”.
Erica in her response said – “Tell them baby”
News Feed
Nigerian man criticizes political appointments of Nengi, TrikyTee by Bayelsa govt
A Nigerian lecturer, identified as Dipo Awojide has since gone viral after he condemned the recent appointments of BBNaija stars into political offices.
On Friday, November 6, the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, appointed BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.
Reacting to the development, Dipo said such appointments show that Nigeria has a long way to go.
”I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.
You fucking can’t pay salaries! But you’re spending public money like a drug dealer!” he tweeted.
News Feed
Nigerian youths threaten to continue #EndSARS protests over freezing of protesters’ accounts
Nigerian youths have taken to social media to threaten a second wave of #EndSARS protests from Monday November 9, in some parts of Lagos and Abuja.
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has come under attack for filing a suit seeking to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the EndSARS protests.
We reported that the request filed by the CBN on October 20 was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja.
The court order directed all head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry conducted by CBN.
Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
The development has stirred reactions from Nigerians who accused Emefiele of being used as a tool by the Buhari-led government to oppress the youths.
This has birthed fresh threats from aggrieved youths to resume the #EndSARS protests on Monday at the CBN headquarters in Abuja and its Lagos office while attributing this move to Emefiele’s involvement in the freezing of accounts.
Checkout some reactions on Twitter below;
@OdyJohnson “ Please don’t forget that this is the same Godwin Emefiele of CBN who was hosting zoom meetings with #EndSARS comrades weeago.Today he is getting court order to freeze people’s account. Don’t trust this government, boycott the nonsense judicial investigative panel.”
@Ebitupromise “It is so difficult for Mr Godwin Emefiele to block Boko haram sponsor’s bank accounts , now very easy to block #EndSARS bank accounts. Demon in disguise.”
@LoladeSowolu “ Shame on you @cenbank for doing the bidding of your General. And on you Godwin Emefiele for rubbishing this institution. You will not live forever.”
@Gidiwave “ Just so we are clear, Mr Godwin Emefiele finds it hard to freeze the accounts of politicians who have stolen billions but in a few weeks can freeze the accounts of youth who protest and have spoken out against injustice.”
@FAGalileo “ Godwin Emefiele will go down as the WORST CBN governor in Nigeria. What a crying Shame. He should continue with his ass licking.”
@Fidtoch “ Godwin Emefiele is the real definition of ‘a house Nigger’. Always ready to do the bidding of Master(s) with no consideration of his integrity whatsoever. Please @cenbank freeze inflation not the accounts of #EndSARS protesters.”
@DokunOjomo “ Godwin Emefiele, should cover his face in shame.”
@ThedispatcherHQ “ Godwin Emefiele is a dangerous sycophant; his role in trying to stop the #EndSARS movement in October and going ahead to froze the bank accounts of protestors, including @Gatefieldco’s, is not only idiotic but very desperate to please the incompetent, Mr. @MBuhari.”
@Geekinquest “ There’s no fool like an Old fool. Godwin Emefiele is a disgrace and a coward. I remember he was in that zoom call with Pamilerin and others. Yet he still slyed us #Endsars.May God give him unrest and unncessary wahala till whenever.”
@Iam_Efe “ Protest resumes Monday at @cenbank CBN HQ. Godwin Emefiele has started it, we will finish it. #EndSARS.”
@Tesam22 “ Shame on you @cenbank for supporting the oppressors of Nigerians. Godwin Emefiele, be rest assured you will in no way escape justice when Nigerian youths take over governance. @cenbank shame! Emefiele, double shame!
@IamRouvafe “ Godwin Emefiele is just 59 years, he still has over 20 years of life to answer for his betrayal of Nigerian Youths who are no longer politically docile and who are now out to claim what’s rightfully theirs.”
@SirChuks “ Godwin Emefiele you have messed up Big time. Why do you allow yourself to be used by this wicked and failed government? You should be ashamed of yourself. “
