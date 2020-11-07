Why I don’t hide my age – Tiwa Savage reveals

Popular singer and Universal Music Group signee, Tiwatope Savage has shared the real reason why she has put her real age into the public domain.

The Former Mavin records first lady, revealed in an interview with ‘The Dotty Show’ on Apple Music that she does not shy away from telling people about her real age to inspire and encourage the young ones who are think they can’t accomplish anything looking at their age.

According to the Award-winning songstress, there so many things she could not achieve in her twenties but was able to them when she grew older.

She said,

“In December, I was so scared and I said, ‘God, if this is it, just give me a sign. And he gave me the opposite, he gave me opportunities’. I had a record with Sam Smith and it’s like so many other things that are happening that never happened in my twenties.

God was saying to me, ‘age has nothing to do with that. On every platform and interview, I have always mentioned my age because I feel a lot of people run away from it. So, I always tell people, this is how old I am, in case you find out outside. I’m going to let you know first. And I’m proud of it because I’ve never felt more confident.

I don’t want a 20-year-old girl who is out there who hasn’t won a Grammy or who hasn’t been signed (to a record label) to feel like it is never going to happen. All you have to do is look at me.”