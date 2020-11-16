‘Why I Did Not Change My Name To Kate’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Fashion entrepreneur and reality TV star, Ka3na Jones, has revealed why she stuck to her guns by using the name Ka3na instead of Kate despite warnings from the BBNaija producer.

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to Instagram on Monday to share a sultry photo of herself. She then gave a full explanation of why she refused to change her brand name to Kate before going into the Big Brother house.

She wrote:

“The goal was to sell the @amourka3na brand. I had to turn down the option of changing my name from KA3NA to KATE when the producer categorically warned me against going in with (Ka3na) He said the name was going to affect my votes! My response was ‘The Reason I’m Going On Show Was To Sell KA3NA,

So If i Should Change That What’s The Reason’ I concluded by saying ‘I’m Going On One Of The Biggest Reality Show In The World And I Believe Just One Day On The Show Was Enough’ Indeed my name affected my votes but I have no regrets as the aim was meant…, KA3NA Is now a household name, a brand people can trust and transact with and I’m grateful.”

See her full post below: