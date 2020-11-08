Entertainment
Why I Acted In ‘Citation’ Movie: Temi Otedola
Nigerian fashion blogger and rising actress, Temi Otedola, has revealed why she acted in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, ‘Citation’. The popular socialite and daughter of billionaire business tycoon, Femi Otedola, disclosed this on her Twitter page.
She said she hoped that the movie would start conversations on sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria.
In her words:
“My biggest hope for ‘Citation’ was that it would ignite discussion about sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria….. I’m so glad to see that the movie has already started to spark more dialogue on these issues!!”
‘Citation’ is Temi Otedola’s debut in Nollywood.
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Davido Finally Reacts To His Leaked Song With Nicki Minaj
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, has finally reacted to his leaked song with Nicki Minaj. The Afro-beat singer took to his Twitter page to share that he has just lost a friend. Hence, he cannot feel bad about his song getting leaked on social media.
He also told people to go ahead and do their worst as nothing could be more painful than losing another friend to the cold hands of death within a short period of time.
In his words:
“Another friend Gone … RIP GINIMBI ….. nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the star musician was dealt a blow in the early hours of Sunday when his song with American rapper, Nicki Minaj leaked unofficially.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Time And Exposure Changed My Mindset From Buying A Rolls-Royce Phantom For My 35th Birthday’ – Actress Chika Ike
Popular Nigerian actress cum entrepreneur, Chika Ike has explained why she chose not to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom for her 35th birthday.
According to the movie star, time and exposure can change one’s mindset.
The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, took to social media to share with her fans what she wrote in her vision book five years ago and why she won’t be going through with it.
Ike mentioned that when she was 30-years-old, she had hoped to buy a Rolls Royce Phantom to mark her 35th birthday but now her mindset has changed.
The film star said that she would rather purchase houses and add it to her real estate investment portfolio as she is now thinking towards appreciating assets and not depreciating liabilities.
screenshot below;
Entertainment
‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ – Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity
Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has lambasted Nigerians, who are in support of US President, Donald Trump, for the sake of christianity.
Taking to Twitter, Nwachukwu mentioned that Jesus will be disappointed to find out that they are endorsing someone, who clearly perpetuated hate, division and anarchy.
In his words;
“I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so dissapointed.
If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY , then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh HYPOCRITE!!!!” he tweeted.
See his tweets below:
