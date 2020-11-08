Why I Acted In ‘Citation’ Movie: Temi Otedola

Nigerian fashion blogger and rising actress, Temi Otedola, has revealed why she acted in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, ‘Citation’. The popular socialite and daughter of billionaire business tycoon, Femi Otedola, disclosed this on her Twitter page.

She said she hoped that the movie would start conversations on sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria.

In her words:

“My biggest hope for ‘Citation’ was that it would ignite discussion about sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria….. I’m so glad to see that the movie has already started to spark more dialogue on these issues!!”

‘Citation’ is Temi Otedola’s debut in Nollywood.

See her tweet below: