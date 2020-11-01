National News
Why FG Needs To Regulate Social Media ― Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has no plan to shut down social media.
The Minister in his statement on Saturday in Lagos noted that the Federal Government respects freedom of the press.
He, however, stated that the current administration has plans to regulate social media and avoid it from being used for fake news and hate speech.
He said, “We did not at any time say that we will shut down the social media.”
“Social media has come to stay and it will be an attack on democracy to shut it down because it is the fastest way of passing out information all over the world.”
“However, it must be regulated to avoid it being used in a manner that it becomes a supplier of fake news and hate speech.”
“Also, we will not fold our arms to allow suppliers of fake news and hate speech to use social media to throw the country into chaos.”
National News
#EndSARS Protest Not In Vain – Minister Tells Nigerian Youths
The Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has called on the teeming Nigerian youths to come to the dialogue table following the #EndSARS protests across the nation.
He assured Nigerian youths that the protests which rocked the nation for almost two weeks will not be in vain.
He gave this assurance on Sunday via his Twitter page in celebration of Maiden National Youth Day.
According to him, the time had come for Nigerian youths to sit with the government and deepen their initiatives to effect a change.
He wrote:
With the Protests that have occurred across the country Nigeria stands at the cusp of change in youth development. Already, that change has begun.What is needed is to deepen the youth initiatives and accelerate the onboarding of beneficiaries in a transparent and effectual manner
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 1, 2020
The protest of our youth shall not be in vain. It is time to engage government constructively. Come to the table. I sat to the youth -Your time has come.
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 1, 2020
National News
Gov El-Rufai Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria, Says Govt Has No Excuse
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that there is a need to restructure the architecture of Nigeria.
The Kaduna Governor stated that restructuring should be carried out to ensure equal distribution of resources of the country.
He cited the 2018 recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring and noted that there was a need to reorganise the country’s constitutional framework, in order to give states more control over certain resources.
According to El-Rufai, it will “empower state governments to cease passing the buck to the president and the federal government.”
“I, therefore, call on our federal legislators and the National Assembly ad hoc committee on constitutional review to take advantage of our report and initiate the constitutional and legislative amendments in either a piece-meal or comprehensive manner without further delay.
“We, therefore, have no excuse not to seize this moment and do the heavy lifting for our country and our people.
“It is in our hands to make the structures, laws and constitutional arrangements in our country conducive to modern governance that will ensure our nation thrives in the 21st century,” El-Rufai said.
National News
Sanwo-Olu Directs All Civil Servants To Resume November 2
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed all civil servants from below grade level 12 to resume duties from Monday, November 2, 2020.
This was contained in a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.
Recall that civil servants on grade level 12 and below in Lagos had been asked to work from home since March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The circular reads, “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential task Force on COVID-19 and the state Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary grade 1-12 who were directed to work from home since March 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020.
“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, accounting officers are to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.”
