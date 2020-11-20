Connect with us

“Why does ‘come & visit me’ sounds Like let’s knack to Nigerian Girls” – Singer Orezi asks

37 mins ago

Nigerian singer, Orezi seems confused as he wonder why most Nigerian girls think ‘come and visit me’ means they are going for ‘knacks’.

The singer a shirtless photo of himself on his Instagram page asking and wondering why most ladies read negative meaning into the phrase ‘come and visit me’ thinking it’s all about sex when someone uses such a phrase.

It could actually be conclusive that some men made women think negative whenever a guy asks them to visit because they mostly end up sleeping with them when they visit.

Lady breaks up with lover after he lost his leg while trying to protect her from robbers

37 mins ago

November 20, 2020

Lady breaks up with lover after he lost his leg while trying to protect her from robbers

A heartbroken man has shared his chat with a girlfriend who broke up with him after he sacrificed his leg for her.

According to him, the drama started after robbers allegedly visited his girlfriend’s house while he was on a visit to her place.

He claimed that the robbers were trying to threaten his girlfriend, and in a bid to protect her, he got into a problem with the robbers and his leg paid the price.

However, following the incident, his girlfriend began to lose interest in him and finally sent him a message that she can’t continue the relationship.

See chats below;

Bible found unscathed as fire razes shops at popular market in Ghana (Video)

37 mins ago

November 20, 2020

A copy of the Holy Bible has survived a massive fire outbreak in a Kente shop at the popular Odawna Market in Ghana, much to the amazement of eyewitnesses.

Bible found unscathed as fire razes shops at popular market in Ghana (Video)

The fire had burnt down several shops in the busy market leaving goods in a charred state.

However, in an interview with YEN, one of the eyewitnesses who discovered the Bible and is said to be a gateman, disclosed that it lay right by a table on which tons of Kente cloth and money was packed.

According to the gatemen, the fire burnt everything in the shop including all the cloths and the table but the Holy Book which just laid beside them was not even touched by the fire.

He said: “What happened at the Odawna Market was a massive disaster but the Bible was able to survive which proves the power in the word of God and the fact that it needs to be regarded with all seriousness.”

Watch below:

Any Christian Who Celebrates Christmas Is A Slave – Daddy Freeze

37 mins ago

November 20, 2020

In his submission, he insinuated that Christians should not even bother celebrating Christmas adding that it has not to do with Christianity.

According to him, Christmas is a pagan festival that was brought by Europeans. His post reads;

You celebrate a romanized, europeanized and pagan festival called christmas…. But you say your own indegenous egungun festival, new yam festival and osun festival are pagan and demonic. My dear friend, you are not a christian, you are a slave!”

