“Why does ‘come & visit me’ sounds Like let’s knack to Nigerian Girls” – Singer Orezi asks

Nigerian singer, Orezi seems confused as he wonder why most Nigerian girls think ‘come and visit me’ means they are going for ‘knacks’.

The singer a shirtless photo of himself on his Instagram page asking and wondering why most ladies read negative meaning into the phrase ‘come and visit me’ thinking it’s all about sex when someone uses such a phrase.

It could actually be conclusive that some men made women think negative whenever a guy asks them to visit because they mostly end up sleeping with them when they visit.