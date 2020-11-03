Why Aguero Will Be Absent When Man City Face Liverpool This Weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is expected to be fit immediately after the November international break, says his club manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 32, suffered a hamstring strain against West Ham in October which has kept him out of the previous two games.

Guardiola says he will not rush back the Argentine – who previously spent four months out with a knee problem – for Sunday’s match with Liverpool.

See also: Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer

“I feel sure after the international break he will be better,” he said.

“He’s getting better but I don’t know. We don’t want him to have a setback but he’s getting better.”

Aguero’s fellow striker Gabriel Jesus has returned to training before Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Olympiakos.

City are top of Group C after two matches, following victories over Porto and Marseille.