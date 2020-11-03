Why Africa Is Not Yet Independent – 2face Idibia

Nigerian veteran musician, Innocent Idibia alias 2face, has explained why he thinks Africa is still struggling to get independence.

The Benue State-born singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share a series of tweets in which he highlights the major problems hindering the development of Africa.

He said the educational system and the media are key to the development of Africa.

In his words:

“Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system We will never be independent and in control of African development. #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”

