Who Is Sophie Alakija?

Sophie Alakija (nee Rammal) is a Nigerian actress, model, and brand influencer. She is Wizkid’s former girlfriend and is currently married to Wale Alakija, the relative of popular businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija.

Born on February 7, 1994, the mother of two boys dated Wizkid during the singer’s early days in music, particularly from 2009 – 2012.

She got married to Wale Alakija in 2016 amidst pomp and pageantry. However, it has been rumored that she is no longer living in their matrimonial home. Sophie is yet to debunk these claims.

Her skin color is attributed to her Lebanese descent. Born into Islam, Sophie’s Nigerian roots traces to Cross River state.

Till date, she has starred in some movies namely ‘Drawing Strands’, ‘Getting Over Him’, and ‘Small Chops’. She is also a cast on popular TV and web series, ‘Halita’, and ‘Assistant Madams’ respectively.