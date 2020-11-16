Entertainment
Who Is Sophie Alakija?
Sophie Alakija (nee Rammal) is a Nigerian actress, model, and brand influencer. She is Wizkid’s former girlfriend and is currently married to Wale Alakija, the relative of popular businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija.
Born on February 7, 1994, the mother of two boys dated Wizkid during the singer’s early days in music, particularly from 2009 – 2012.
She got married to Wale Alakija in 2016 amidst pomp and pageantry. However, it has been rumored that she is no longer living in their matrimonial home. Sophie is yet to debunk these claims.
Her skin color is attributed to her Lebanese descent. Born into Islam, Sophie’s Nigerian roots traces to Cross River state.
Till date, she has starred in some movies namely ‘Drawing Strands’, ‘Getting Over Him’, and ‘Small Chops’. She is also a cast on popular TV and web series, ‘Halita’, and ‘Assistant Madams’ respectively.
Here Are Secrets About Kunle Afolayan’s Wife
Tolu Afolayan, the estranged wife of Kunle Afolayan tied the knots with the prolific veteran filmmaker in 2007. Although not as popular as her Nollywood star husband, she is well-known among close circles of the Afolayans.
In 2015, her romance with Kunle seemed as solid as a rock as both of them went on vacation to Dubai with their four children.
Things became awry in 2019 as rumors of their love gone sour made the news. Tolu had reportedly got a wind of her husband’s escapades with different women and could no longer stomach the brazen infidelity.
She packed out of their matrimonial home, leaving her children behind. She now lives alone – although rumor has it that she is in a new relationship with a well-to-do man who is not in the spotlight.
A recent graduate of the Lagos Business School, Tolu now addresses herself as ‘Aduke the Jeweler’.
Meet The World’s Smallest Woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge
The world smallest woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge, who weighs 12 pounds, suffers from a rare genetic a condition known as ‘primordial dwarfism’. In 2014, she starred in ‘American Horror Story,’ where she played the role of Ma Petite in the fourth season, ‘Freak Show.’
Standing just 24-inches tall, the 26-year-old Indian actress enjoys flirting but she has confessed that she has never actually kissed a boy and she is not looking for a relationship. Due to her condition, the actress has not gone through puberty so she is incapable of bearing children.
There has been a lot of rumors about the actress’ marital status but she is currently single. According to reports, Jyoti is more focused on her acting career.
Who Is Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy?
Blogger Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi, leads a private life and not so much is known about him.
The businessman, who is into oil and gas, was romantically involved with Ikeji and even at that, they managed to keep their love life away from the prying eyes of the public. Their affair was only brought to light after the news of the blogger’s pregnancy surfaced. The former lovers now have a two-year-old son together.
Information Nigeria recalls that the blogger had revealed on social media that she met her baby daddy at Wheatbaker Restaurant in Ikoyi in December 2015 shortly after she moved to her home in Banana Island, Ikoyi and they both had a whirlwind romance.
Sholaye, who hails from Delta state, celebrated his birthday on July 5 with a thanksgiving service. The billionaire businessman reportedly instructed his friends and business associate to liquidate every gift intended for him and donate to the needy and less priviledge.
