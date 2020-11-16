Who Is Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy?

Blogger Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi, leads a private life and not so much is known about him.

The businessman, who is into oil and gas, was romantically involved with Ikeji and even at that, they managed to keep their love life away from the prying eyes of the public. Their affair was only brought to light after the news of the blogger’s pregnancy surfaced. The former lovers now have a two-year-old son together.

Information Nigeria recalls that the blogger had revealed on social media that she met her baby daddy at Wheatbaker Restaurant in Ikoyi in December 2015 shortly after she moved to her home in Banana Island, Ikoyi and they both had a whirlwind romance.

Sholaye, who hails from Delta state, celebrated his birthday on July 5 with a thanksgiving service. The billionaire businessman reportedly instructed his friends and business associate to liquidate every gift intended for him and donate to the needy and less priviledge.