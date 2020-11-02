WHO DG, Tedros Ghebreyesus Contracts COVID-19

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The DG of WHO announced his status in a series of tweets on his verified account.

According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days and self-quarantine from home.”

“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020