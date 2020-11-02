Connect with us

World news

WHO DG, Tedros Ghebreyesus Contracts COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tedros Ghebreyesus

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The DG of WHO announced his status in a series of tweets on his verified account.

According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days and self-quarantine from home.”

“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

World news

US President, Donald Trump, Wife Test Positive For Covid-19

Published

1 month ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Donald Trump and Melania
Donald Trump and Melania

Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump

President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The President took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to make this announcement.

Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.

Also Read: What I Told Trump When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians – Buhari

On Thursday, he announced that his aide, Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus which has killed over 1 million people around the world.

He further revealed that he and the first lady had taken the test and waiting for the results before announcing the outcome on Friday.

 

Continue Reading

World news

Mali: N’Daw, Coup Leader Goita Sworn In As President, VP

Published

1 month ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President of Mali, N'Daw, coup leader, Goita
President of Mali, N'Daw, coup leader, Goita

President of Mali, N’Daw, coup leader, Goita

Retired Army Colonel, Bah N’Daw has been sworn in on Friday as the interim president of Mali and he is to head a transitional government following last month’s military coup in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony held in the country’s capital city of Bamako, where Colonel Assimi Goita, who led the military junta, was also sworn in as interim vice president.

This administration is to lead the government for a maximum of 18 months before organising national elections.

Also Read: Buhari Attends Virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit Over Mali Crisis

It will be recalled that the country’s military executed a coup last month (August 18) which successfully removed the nation’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from office.

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, attended the ceremony alongside other members of the ECOWAS mediation team.

Continue Reading

