Entertainment
‘When Una Go Marry?’ – Femi Otedola Questions His Daughter, Temi And Her Boyfriend, Mr Eazi
Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola seems eager to know when his daughter, Temi Otedola and her boyfriend, Mr Eazi plan on tying the knot.
Temi had posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend of three years via her Instagram page on Tuesday. The fashion entrepreneur also announced that she and her man will be launching a new podcast on Friday.
Reacting to the post, her father raised a question under her comment section. The business mogul asked Temi when she and Mr Eazi, will be getting married.
“Moremiii, when una go marry?”, he wrote.
The fashion entrepreneur replied with a laughing emoji and the word; “Papa”.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
‘You Are Not Just Brothers But Twins’ – Lola Omotayo Writes Birthday Message To Peter And Paul Okoye
Lola Omotayo-Okoye has reminded her husband, Peter and his estranged brother, Paul that blood is thicker than water and life is too short to bear grudges.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two penned a lovely birthday message to the defunct members of the music group, P-Square, as they turn 39.
Lola wrote;
“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!
More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘You Can’t Feed People Out Of Poverty’ – Rapper Eldee
Nigerian rapper, Rapper, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee the Don, has suggested a better way to fight poverty in the country.
According to the singer, feeding people out of poverty is not sustainable.
Eldee noted that people need to develop skills and be empowered so they can feed themselves.
In his words;
“Guys, remember that you can not feed people out of poverty. It is not sustainable. Feeding is a short term fix when poverty is widespread.
Skill and opportunity enabling empowerment is what the people need, so that they can feed themselves.”
See the tweet below:
Entertainment
Alexx Ekubo Blasts Fan Who Advised Hollywood Star, Yvonne Orji Not To Do Business With Nollywood
Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo recently slammed a lady, who advised Hollywood star, Yvonne Anuli Orji, not to engage in any business with Nollywood.
This comes after the actor posted a photo of himself with the popular Hollywood actress along with a witty caption which reads;
“First it was bitter, then it was sweet, then it was bitter sweet, then it was sweeeeeeeeet all the way to the end, then @yvonneorji gently rubbed my chest, looked me in the eye & said I love you Alexx, & I gently removed her hand & replied thanks Sis, I appreciate you.”
Irked by the caption, a web user, @dispatchfire decided to share some words of advice with the actress.
@dispatchfire wrote;
“@yvonneorj despite your origin, you going to realize they are not the best to do business with. Stay in Hollywood. Trust me on that. Look at the bs he wrote. No tact at all.”
Ekubo replied saying;
“@dispatchfire with all due respect, Ogun faya you ma”
See the exchange below:
Trending
