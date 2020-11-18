‘When Una Go Marry?’ – Femi Otedola Questions His Daughter, Temi And Her Boyfriend, Mr Eazi

Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola seems eager to know when his daughter, Temi Otedola and her boyfriend, Mr Eazi plan on tying the knot.

Temi had posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend of three years via her Instagram page on Tuesday. The fashion entrepreneur also announced that she and her man will be launching a new podcast on Friday.

Reacting to the post, her father raised a question under her comment section. The business mogul asked Temi when she and Mr Eazi, will be getting married.

“Moremiii, when una go marry?”, he wrote.

The fashion entrepreneur replied with a laughing emoji and the word; “Papa”.

See their exchange below: