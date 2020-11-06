‘What It Takes To Be Successful’ – Singer, Lola Rae

Nigerian singer, Lola Rae, has shared what it takes to be successful. The beautiful singer and baby mama of Afro pop singer, Tekno took to her Instagram page to flaunt her backside in a bikini photo.

A female fan who found her picture too outrageous dropped a comment under the post that it takes more than showing off her body to get attention and success.

“So sad u have resorted to this blow. It takes more than ass sis.”

The singer replied that indeed it is not just about flaunting her backside.

Her reply reads:

“you right sis, it takes Titties tooooo”

See her exchange below: