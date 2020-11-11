Uncategorized
What Is The Entourage Effect?
The cannabis plant holds complexities beyond what we currently understand. Researchers know that the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In addition to THC, there are a myriad of other cannabinoids and terpenes that science has less of an understanding about. The entourage effect is a theory that the other compounds from cannabis, including cannabidiol (CBD) commonly found in hemp flower and a range of compounds that are not well-known to most consumers, alter the psychoactive effect of the plant. It’s this effect that many believe is the true reason CBD hemp flower in its raw form is such an effective therapy. Online companies such as Cannaflower exclusively sell only hemp flower for this very reason, it tends to be the most potent form of delivering CBD because of the entourage effect.
Why The Entourage Effect is Important
Here’s why the entourage effect is potentially important: CBD and other cannabis compounds could mitigate the psychotic effects of THC, reducing its negative impact on the body and making it more useful therapeutically. Conversely and complementing this, the micro doses of THC that are contained in hemp flower might be necessary to fully appreciate the benefits of the CBD. This means that THC, CBD and all of the other compounds in cannabis may have the greatest beneficial effects with the least side effects when used in combination.
Researchers have also found that there are a range of terpenes – or volatile oily compounds – in the hemp flower and other Cannabis sativa plant varieties. Many of them are reported to have specific therapeutic effects. Terpenes may actually be at least partially responsible for the overall mood of a specific cannabis flower. They have not all been studied for pharmacological effects, however.
Research On The Entourage Effect
Today’s uses of cannabis products for medical purposes, including CBD hemp flower products, may only be scratching the surface of the plant’s usefulness. Smoking or vaporizing the cannabis plant introduces hundreds of compounds into the body, many with specific effects and potential benefits that are not completely understood. It seems likely that these compounds may interact in ways that are not understood either.
Research has shown some allegorical evidence to indicate complex interactions. A 2010 study, for example, showed that when cancer patients were given a combination of THC and CBD, they had less pain than those who were given THC alone. This study and most others have not taken into consideration the many other cannabinoids that were present in the combined treatment, including CBC, CBN and aromatic terpenes.
The entourage effect theory has been described in a review of studies written by pharmacologist and neurologist Dr. Ethan Russo, a longtime researcher of cannabis compounds. He detailed the benefits of certain cannabis compounds and described potential complementary or synergistic effects of these compounds.
Russo found, for example, that CDG and CBD have been shown to inhibit MRSA staph infections, but questioned in his research how they might work even better when combined with pinene, a specific terpene. He also asked if certain terpenes could increase the ability of the other compounds to permeate the skin.
THC, CBD and these other terpenes in combination could work together to better help induce sleep or address inflammation and pain than THC alone or only THC and CBD with no other compounds.
Other potential synergies Russo noted in his research include these:
- Pinene, a pine-scented terpene, could help prevent memory issues associated with THC.
- Caryophyllene, a peppery terpene, could help treat addiction when used along with CBD.
- Limonene, a citrusy compound, might work alongside CBD to help reduce anxiety.
- The cannabinoid CBN could cause beneficial sedation when used with THC.
The entourage effect is a theory that’s only partially proven, but additional research is likely as consumers learn about the possibilities and become more interested in concrete evidence.
Not All Products Are Alike
Not all cannabis products on the market can provide the benefits of the entourage effect. That’s because synergistic compounds are often refined out of them as they are purified and prepared for consumers. This is intentional and often done for compliance purposes, but it may prove to be a bad idea for some therapeutic uses.
Hemp flower and other cannabis flower products contain the widest array of terpenes and cannabinoids because they are raw products. Still, some extracts also contain a variety of these compounds. Such products are called full-spectrum or broad-spectrum cannabis extracts and can include vape cartridges, ingestible capsules, dabs and more.
Refined cannabis products that don’t contain the full spectrum of compounds are called isolates and may contact only THC or CBD. These single-compound products still provide powerful medicinal benefits that shouldn’t be overlooked, but the greatest potential may lie with broad-spectrum products. Many isolates and broad spectrum products may simply fall short in providing the full benefits of therapy because components of the whole plant’s compounds have been removed.
While more research is needed, the implications of the entourage effect are clear: The cannabis plant holds many secrets that researchers have not yet uncovered.
Uncategorized
Kwara Governor, Abdulrazaq Declares 24-hour Curfew
Following the outbreak of violence in some quarters of the State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has declared a 24-hour Curfew on the state starting on Saturday.
Governor Abdulrazaq made this known in a statewide broadcast on Friday night.
Recall that on Friday some residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital stormed the warehouses where the government stored COVID-19 palliatives expected to be distributed to citizens.
Also Read: BREAKING: Lagos Government Relaxes Curfew
The warehouses, located at the cargo warehouse of the International airport in Ilorin as well as the agro-mall located in the Sango area of the state were totally ransacked as residents struggled to pack as much food items as they could.
Abdulrazaq said, “Lives are being threatened. Businesses are being looted. Public properties have been targeted. This is unacceptable. It is not who we are.
“To curb these acts of criminalities, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis from midnight today October 23rd, 2020. This is in line with Sections 1, 2, and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.
“People are urged to stay indoors in compliance with this curfew. This will be reviewed as we watch developments.
“Our observation is that what has happened today is not a protest, it cannot be defended under any guide, it was a pure act of criminality as some people are hiding under the guise of nationwide protest.”
Uncategorized
Lagos Policemen Brutalise PUNCH Journalists For Covering #EndSARS Protest
Two PUNCH journalists, Femi Dawodu and Segun Odunayo, were on Wednesday brutalised by policemen guarding the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja.
The duo had gone to cover events around the Alausa area, a major demonstration ground of the #EndSARS protesters calling for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.
According to the PUNCH, both Odunayo and Dawodu were recording a live video of activities in the area when the policemen accosted them and ordered them to stop the recording.
After showing the policemen their identity cards, indicating that they are journalists covering #EndSARS protests and monitoring compliance with the government-imposed curfew, the policemen became annoyed and pounced on them.
Odunayo said the policemen tortured them for four hours, adding that they stripped them of their clothes, laid them on the floor, beat them with a stick and guns, and took a video recording of them while torturing them at the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Odunayo said, “Femi and I were at the Secretariat in Alausa around 7 am and were doing a live video of the activities going on in the area. We were heading back to the expressway when a group of armed policemen accosted us at the Lagos State House of Assembly roundabout and immediately collected our phones. We showed them our ID cards, but they refused to let us go.
“What got the policemen annoyed was that we saw them using a stick and a rubber to beat a young man, and during the live video, they heard me saying that they were beating someone. So, after they arrested us, they tortured us and demanded that we should do another live video denying the statement, but we refused.
“Each Time we refused, they slapped us, used a stick to beat us, used the butt of their guns to hit our heads and bodies after stripping us of our clothes. All they wanted was for us to do another live broadcast to claim that we lied and we didn’t because we told the truth.”
Dawodu said it took the intervention of the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi before they were released at the Alausa Police Station, adding that before their release, the policemen took their details, including their addresses, took a video record of them and threatened to go after them if any negative report was published about what happened.
He said, “The policemen were transferring the aggression of what is happening regarding the #EndSARS protest on us. They later took us to the Divisional Police Station in Alausa, and if not for the DPO, the policemen guarding the LSHA that arrested us would have done more grievous things to us.
“The PPRO and the DPO later spoke with them, and we were released.
“But despite his intervention, we were told to write statements. They collected our details, address, took video recordings of us making false statements during the torture, and threatened to use it to blackmail and go after us if we end up doing any bad report against them.”
Sahara Reporters
Uncategorized
CCTV At Lekki Toll Gate Was Not Removed -Lekki Concession Company Says
Lekki Concession Company in their press release has debunked the rumour that the Lekki Toll Gate CCTV camera was not removed.
According to the press release by the company which condemns the unlawful killings of the peaceful protesters said no one gave the order for the removal of the Closed Circuit Television System as the CCTV is still intact as of the time of this report.
Speaking further, the concession company revealed that if the CCTV was to be removed, it would require the use of machinery to reach the heights that they have been installed.
Read the release report below;
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Lifestyle22 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid
- Entertainment21 hours ago
DJ Cuppy Buys Herself A Diamond Necklace Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday
- Education22 hours ago
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
- Business News22 hours ago
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes