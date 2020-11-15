‘What I Want To Be Remembered For’ – Davido

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has shared the things he would like to be remembered for. The popular singer took to Twitter on Sunday to highlight them.

He stated that he would like to be remembered for more than just his music. He would want to be remembered for giving his family and Africa a good name through his service to humanity.

In his words:

“”I would want to be remembered for a lot, not just music to be honest. That I served for humanity, I served the people and a lot of people gained from my blessing. I gave my family a good name, I gave my country a good name, I gave Africans a good name”” – Davido –

His tweet is an excerpt from the newly published interview he had with Guardian Life.

See his tweet below: