‘What Footage Was On Camcorder Fashola Found?’, OAP Olateru Asks

Popular radio presenter, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, also known as Gbemi O-O, has asked a pivotal question regarding the #EndSARS movement.

The Beat FM host took to her Twitter page to directly ask for the footage on the camcorder found by Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki Tollgate during his inspection following the shooting at unarmed peaceful protesters by uniformed military officers.

In her words:

“So what footage was on that camcorder that Fashola found?”

Information Nigeria recalls the ace media personality was disgusted by the fact no public office holder found it right to step down from their duties during the violence that ensued.

