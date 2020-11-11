“What Colour Of Aso Ebi Are We Sewing?” – Aisha Yesufu Asks Other #EndSARS Protesters Dragged To Court

Nigerian socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the lawsuit filed against her and 49 other EndSARS campaigners.

Information Nigeria recalls a human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke had on Tuesday lodged a criminal complaint against those who were publicly associated with the #EndSARS protests that rocked the month of October.

The campaigners were dragged before an Abuja court by the activist for the roles they actively played during the protests.

Okeke mentioned that the protests which the demonstrators spearheaded were hijacked by hoodlums, who looted and destroyed properties.

The claimant also said the suit was filed in the interest of defence, public safety and public order as he noted that Nigeria is a country of laws.

Reacting to the development, Yesufu asked other campaigners what color of attire they intend to wear for their court appearance.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote;

“Hello EndSARS teammates. What color of aso ebi are we sewing for our court appearance? We should do a Jerusalema dance after the court hearing.”

See her tweet below: