Nigerian man criticizes political appointments of Nengi, TrikyTee by Bayelsa govt

A Nigerian lecturer, identified as Dipo Awojide has since gone viral after he condemned the recent appointments of BBNaija stars into political offices.

On Friday, November 6, the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, appointed BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.

Reacting to the development, Dipo said such appointments show that Nigeria has a long way to go.

”I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.

You fucking can’t pay salaries! But you’re spending public money like a drug dealer!” he tweeted.