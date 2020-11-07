News Feed
Nigerian man criticizes political appointments of Nengi, TrikyTee by Bayelsa govt
A Nigerian lecturer, identified as Dipo Awojide has since gone viral after he condemned the recent appointments of BBNaija stars into political offices.
On Friday, November 6, the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, appointed BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.
Reacting to the development, Dipo said such appointments show that Nigeria has a long way to go.
”I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.
You fucking can’t pay salaries! But you’re spending public money like a drug dealer!” he tweeted.
News Feed
Mercy Eke throws shade while hailing Erica
Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has showered praises on disqualified housemate of the lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim.
The reality TV star cum actress, shared new photos on her Instagram page, saying she is the only lady and the realest nigga in the room.
Mercy Eke, a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo state took to the comment section of her post to shower praises on her, telling her that she breaks the internet.
She also threw shades, insinuating that two people are trying to drag first position, but Erica can never be the number 2.
“You break the internet, top two and you ain’t number 2, Bey shittt”.
Erica in her response said – “Tell them baby”
News Feed
British model Eva clears the air, says ‘I didn’t have an affair with Davido’
British model, Eva has denied having an affair with Davido after the singer was mentioned in a social media clash with her former bestie, Kenza.
Recall, Kenza who is also a model, alleged that Eva once made her come as a ‘plus one’ during a trip with Davido to Mykonos in Greece, and that she was made to look like an escort during the trip.
She alleged that trip happened even when Eva knew that Davido had a “pregnant baby mama.”
Reacting to her friend’s claim on Twitter, Eva didn’t deny or confirm their trip with Davido to Mykonos in Greece. But the model denied having an affair with the singer and disclosed that she was seeing Black Tycoone, a member of the singer’s crew at the time.
She also claimed that her friend intentionally pushed out the wrong narrative.
News Feed
I’ve Not Receive Any Gift From Any Governor –Ka3na
Former big brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has thrown a shade shortly after her fellow ex-housemate, Nengi got appointed as Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State, by the governor.
Taking to her Twitter account, Ka3na told everyone to take note that she has not received any gift or cash from any governor or persons.
She went further to state that in saying that, when she wins, people should know that it’s a story of God made.
She wrote;
“Y’all take note! I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons!
I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT”
#BossNation
#Ka3naTheBossLady”.
Y’all take note!
I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons!
I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT 😎#BossNation #Ka3naTheBossLady
— KA3NA JONES ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) November 6, 2020
Trending
- News Feed20 hours ago
Yansh is taking her places – Reactions as Nengi bags 3 appointments in Bayelsa
- News Feed12 hours ago
‘Keep your private life far from your friends’ – Uche Maduagwu tells Ini Edo
- News Feed12 hours ago
I’ve Not Receive Any Gift From Any Governor –Ka3na
- News Feed20 hours ago
Vee replies those asking when she will sign endorsement deal
- National News24 hours ago
Boko Haram: Political Solution Needed To End Insurgency – Gov Zulum
- Politics24 hours ago
What Will Happen To Me After I Stop Working For Buhari – Femi Adesina
- News Feed12 hours ago
Don’t accept endorsment deals, ask for part of the company – Davido tells celebrities
- News Feed12 hours ago
Reconcile with your ex-husband – Uche Maduagwu tells Tonto Dikeh