West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Watch The Moment Ademola Lost A Penalty (Video)

Scott Parker was left angry with Ademola Lookman’s failed Panenka attempt that cost Fulham a point at West Ham, declaring: “He needs to learn.”

Lookman terrible’s attempt was saved in the last minute as Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham after Tomas Soucek had fired home moments earlier.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed their previous penalty at Sheffield United this season and Parker said his striker would have taken the penalty but was suffering with an injury when the foul was awarded by VAR, so the second-choice Lookman stepped up.

See also: EPL: Cavani, Fernandes Ease Pressure On Solskjaer After 3-1 Win Against Everton

His duffed effort cost Parker and his side what would have been a deserved point in another improved showing.

“My emotions are one of disappointment, anger a little bit,” Parker said of Lookman.

He’s a young player and when you are young you make mistakes. And you need to learn from them. That’s where Ade is tonight. Anyone can miss a penalty but if you decide to take a penalty like that you need to hit the back of the net. He needs to understand that. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here – we’ll see the character of him now as he’ll need to dust himself down. He needs to learn.

“If you miss a penalty like that, you put yourself right on show. He understands that he’s disappointed more than anyone.

“He’ll bounce back, he’s an unbelievable character and professional.”

See video below