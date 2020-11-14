We’re going to support Wizkid and Davido because they supported Nigerians during #EndSARS – Fan says

A Nigerian music lover known as Victor Isreal, has stated that he does not care about the fan wars raging on between Wizkid and Davido stans regarding the recent release of their albums.

Recall that Davido released his A Better Time album days ago, and Wizkid dropped Made In Lagos two weeks ago, however, there have been debates online over which is the best, just as some fans have pitched tents on either side of both singer’s camps.

But Israel pointed out that due to the fact Davido and Wizkid gave their full support during th #EndSARS protests, Nigerians are going to pay them back by streaming their albums.

“I really don’t care if it’s “#MadeinLagos by Wizkid” or “#ABetterTime by Davido”, we are going to stream both Albums because both Artistes Gave their full support to the #EndSars protest in Nigeria. God Bless them!” he said.