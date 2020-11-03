Education
We Won’t Go Back To Classes On Empty Stomach – ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has pointed out why it won’t call off the industrial action embarked upon by its members since March.
The Calabar zone of the union expressed that its members will not go back to the classes on empty stomachs, insisting that the federal government meets the union’s demands.
The union expressed that the industrial action would continue as long as the government insists on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Coordinator of the Calabar Zone of ASUU, Dr. Aniekan Brown made this known while addressing newsmen in Calabar on Monday, describing IPPIS as a cesspool of corruption.
He also dismissed claims by the Government that 71,000 ASUU members had already accepted to register with the IPPIS.
He went on to describe the claim as incorrect, pointing out that such was a distraction to the academic body.
WAEC Withholds Results Of 215,149 Candidates
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that it has withheld the results of 215,149 candidates who wrote the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria.
The statement was made by the Head of National Office, Patrick Aregha on Monday in Lagos.
According to him, the withheld results, which represented 13.98 percent of the total number of candidates who sat for the exam, are being investigated over various cases of examination malpractice.
During the briefing, he stated that a total of 1,549,740 registered for the examination.
Recall that WAEC released the 2020 WAEC result on Monday, November 2, 2020, at exactly 10:30 am.
“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” he said.
“81,718 candidates, representing 5.31% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates. Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”
Areghan also disclosed that out of the 1,538,445 candidates that wrote the exam, 1,338,348 — representing 86.99 percent — obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics).
“1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics,” he added.
“Of this number 497,139 i. e. 49.53% were male candidates, while 506,529 i.e. 50.47% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 64.18%. Thus, there is a marginal 1.06% improvement in performance in this regard.”
WAEC To Release SSCE Results Today
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the results of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released today Monday, November 2.
The examination council made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Sunday night.
The body announced that the results will be out from 10:30 am.
Recall that WAEC had explained that the delay in release was due to incidents and curfew in some parts of Nigeria.
The council wrote:
“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30 am.”
Ondo To Reopen Schools November 2nd
Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Pastor. Femi Agagu.
He expressed that the state has become peaceful following the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest.
Recall that the state government had earlier directed schools to reopen on October 19 after seven months of closure due to COVID- 19 outbreak.
But the schools were shut days after when the #EndSARS protest broke out.
