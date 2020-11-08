We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has warned tricycle owners in the state against defacing communities or risk confiscation of their tricycles.

The Rivers helmsman expressed that tricycles confiscated will be sold to generate revenue for the State government.

He gave this warning while speaking during the commissioning of Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.

“Your Keke Napep will be confiscated and make more money for the state government for more roads,” he said.

“I don’t understand why we cannot appreciate something that is good. Come tomorrow morning, you will see traders on the road here.

“When I come to chase you away, you will say I hate Igbos, Hausas, or Yorubas. It is not my business. I will do what is right.”

At the event, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Port Harcourt and other cities of the state remain clean.

He vowed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in preventing people from messing up the communities.