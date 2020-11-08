National News
We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has warned tricycle owners in the state against defacing communities or risk confiscation of their tricycles.
The Rivers helmsman expressed that tricycles confiscated will be sold to generate revenue for the State government.
He gave this warning while speaking during the commissioning of Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.
“Your Keke Napep will be confiscated and make more money for the state government for more roads,” he said.
“I don’t understand why we cannot appreciate something that is good. Come tomorrow morning, you will see traders on the road here.
“When I come to chase you away, you will say I hate Igbos, Hausas, or Yorubas. It is not my business. I will do what is right.”
At the event, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Port Harcourt and other cities of the state remain clean.
He vowed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in preventing people from messing up the communities.
National News
Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations
Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Joe Biden on his projected victory at the November 3, 2020 US elections.
Mr Biden, 78, is projected to win the keenly-fought election by scoring 273 electoral college votes against incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214.
Reacting to this news, Nigeria’s former vice president called on Biden to strengthen the bilateral election between Nigeria and the United States.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA),” Mr Abubakar said.
National News
Buhari Congratulates Biden, Offers Advice On Freedom Of Choice, Democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President, Joe Biden on his projected win as the new President of the United States.
President Buhari expressed that this is coming “at a time of uncertainty and challenges in world affairs.”
He said, “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”
According to President Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of candidates for elective office at the polling booth.
He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”
According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”
President Buhari also noted that “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic, and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”
Buhari also called on Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and common interests.”
National News
Change: Please Bear With FG, Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has appealed to Nigerians to continue to understand and bear with them as they strive to fulfill promises made to them.
The Minister made the appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday, where he spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, market men and women as well as other stakeholders.
Mohammed expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is dealing with the challenge of scarce resources hence may not have impacted Nigerians as planned or would have loved to do.
He also added that the global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected resources available to the government and therefore appealed for perseverance, understanding, and patience from Nigerians.
In his words “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.
