Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has welcomed his first son from his wife, Olori Silekunola, and he is super excited about it.

Announcing the good news on his Instagram page moments ago, the 45-year-old monarch wrote;

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

The 45-year-old monarch’s wife has been out of the public eye since she became pregnant. Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July that he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.

His only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.

Olori Silekunola is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.

Nigerian army used live bullets on Lekki protesters: CNN Investigation

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

American news-based pay television channel Cable News Network (CNN) is currently the talk of social media after they released a detailed documentary which proves allegations that the Nigerian army killed peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate

The event of October 20 has been denied by authorities. The army denied shooting at protesters while Lagos Governor, Gov. Jide Sanwo-Olu said only two protesters were killed.

However, CNN investigation has revealed hours of videos and heard from dozens of witnesses to establish the massacre indeed happened.

See video below:

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: Who Is A Better Comedy Actress?

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

When it comes to comedy in Nollywood, popular Nigerian actresses, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are always on top of the list.

They have created a niche for themselves in the movie industry such that their viewers will find a reason to smile based on their outstanding performances in movies.

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are among the top comic characters in Nollywood and they have their distinct features.

For Funke Akindele, the trailer movie that projected her to the world as a comic character is ‘Jenifa’, a character known for speaking bad English while that of Toyin Abraham in the movie, ‘Alakada’, where she acted as a character who is fond of lying at every slightest opportunity.

Since these trailer movies, these comic actresses have always been in the spotlight in Nollywood. Both having tight competition, especially during awards nominations.

If you are to choose between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, who will be your funniest actress ever?

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Published

17 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.

The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.

Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.

She wrote;

Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”

