Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has welcomed his first son from his wife, Olori Silekunola, and he is super excited about it.

Announcing the good news on his Instagram page moments ago, the 45-year-old monarch wrote;

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

The 45-year-old monarch’s wife has been out of the public eye since she became pregnant. Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July that he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.

His only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.

Olori Silekunola is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.