Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son

American news-based pay television channel Cable News Network (CNN) is currently the talk of social media after they released a detailed documentary which proves allegations that the Nigerian army killed peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate
The event of October 20 has been denied by authorities. The army denied shooting at protesters while Lagos Governor, Gov. Jide Sanwo-Olu said only two protesters were killed.
However, CNN investigation has revealed hours of videos and heard from dozens of witnesses to establish the massacre indeed happened.
