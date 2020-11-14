Connect with us

Super Eagles apologizes, promises to make up for Sierra Leone 4-4 draw

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ahmed Musa has apologised on behalf of the entire Super Eagles squad following their 4-4 stunning draw with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin.

The Super Eagles were 4-0 ahead as early as the 29th minute of the fixture, but they slipped up to allow their fellow West Africans reply all goals to return home with a point as it ended 4-4.

It was 4-1 as at the 62nd minute before the captain was replaced by Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho – a tactical change that eventually spelt doom for the Eagles.

And Nigerians were left stunned following the result and have taken to social media to criticise the entire squad with many calling for the sack of team coach Gernot Rohr.

However, ahead of the reverse fixture with Sierra Leone in Freetown which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, team captain Musa has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive the team, promising a better performance in the return leg.

He said in a video posted on the Super Eagles Twitter handle:

“Dear Nigerians on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really sorry for the disappointment for the game.

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football, sometimes we win sometimes we lose. But we are going to correct our mistake in the next game Insha Allah.

“We are going there and do our best to see that we qualify for the AFCON and we know we can do it.

“On behalf of myself and my teammates we are very sorry for the game, we will make it up.”

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Solomon Ayoleyi, better known as Reekado Banks, is set to release a song on November 27th, titled “you dey mad”.

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

This has stirred controversy on social media as some fans believe that the song is a diss track and a response to Wizkid, who recently called out Reekado, referring to him as a Clout animal and a fool.

Sharing an update of the song and the date to be released, Reekado said;

“You dey mad” is a timely song because it can serve as a response to external pressure and unsolicited opinion. We are dealing with a lot already, anyone that wants to add to our problems can literally shut up right? They are mad, U DEY MAD”.

Nigerian lady drags Laycon for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, aka Laycon, is the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition) is currently trending on social media

A Nigerian lady has dragged winner of Big Brother Naija “lockdown” season, Laycon Agbeleshe for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim.

In a video, the lady was seen throwing shades at Laycon, saying she fell in love with him because she thought he is intelligent.

She expressed how much she loves him and how she even went overboard to kiss him from her television screen during his time in the house.

She also dragged him over his alleged feelings for Erica, saying she isn’t more beautiful than her and she doesn’t get why he will choose to force love, when it isn’t there.

Ganduje’s aide shares donkey, other items to empower Kano youths

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Senior Special Assistant to Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Youths Development, Murtala Gwarmai on Thursday November 12 shared a donkey and other items to empower youths of the state.

Daily Trust reported that no fewer than 40 youths in the state benefitted from the event which took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry for Youths and Sports.

Gwarmai who also shared motorcycles, bicycles, cash prizes worth N100,000, building blocks and roofing sheets among others, said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Those who attended the event include the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the Senior Special Assistant on Youths II, Ibrahim Ahmad and other top officials in the ministry.

