National News
We Have Failed Our Children, Says Finance Minister
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has appealed to parents to instill family values in their children in order to save Nigeria from degeneration.
The minister made the call on Saturday in Kaduna during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77 district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.
According to her, “We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more.
Ahmed also reiterated that the Federal Government has created a N75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youths in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.
The minister explained that the fund would support the youth to actualize their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas.
National News
Lekki Shootings: Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Officers, Soldiers
The Nigerian Army has said the judicial panel set up by the Lagos government cannot invite the army to testify over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.
This was made known by Major Osoba Olaniyi, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 81 Division in an interview with PUNCH NG on Sunday.
Major Olaniyi stated that the Nigeria Army cannot release the number of the names of the personnel deployed to the Lekki toll gate.
Asked the number of personnel involved, Olaniyi said, “It is against operational security. We don’t give that. It is against the policy of operational security. There is no problem here. The picture some people paint, as if we are fighting with the state government, is wrong.”
During the interview, he also stated that it was not the duty of the judicial panel to invite the Army to answer questions regarding the reported shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.
National News
Nigerian Army Only Good At Killing Citizens: Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked the Federal Government and Army over the United States’ decision to rescue its citizen kidnapped in Northern Nigeria on Saturday.
Recall that on Saturday, news broke that the US special forces rescued an American citizen named Philip Walton, 27, who was abducted on Tuesday from his home in neighbouring southern Niger.
Reacting to the development, the former Minister accused the Nigerian army of killing its own citizens, while he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for ordering the killing of Nigerians.
See his tweet below:
U.S. forces rescued an American citizen held hostage in Nigeria yesterday.6 captors were killed by the Americans. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump!The @HQNigerianArmy is only good at killing it's own citizens & the Nig. President is only good at ordering them to do so. Shame on you!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 1, 2020
National News
APC Has Means To Restructure Nigeria, Shehu Sani Says
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the means to restructure Nigeria if the party wants to.
In recent times, there have been several calls for the restructuring of the country to promote national integration.
Recall that earlier in the day, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai called for the restructuring of the country.
Stating his view on the restructuring conversation, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:
“Restructuring; They control the majority of the states and Control the National Parliament, And the opposition is not averse to it. If they have the intention to restructure, they have the means to restructure.”
Restructuring;They control the majority of the states and Control the National Parliament;And the opposition is not averse to it.If they have the intention to restructure,they have the means to restructure.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 1, 2020
