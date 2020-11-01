We have failed our children, says finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has appealed to parents to instill family values in their children in order to save Nigeria from degeneration.

The minister made the call on Saturday in Kaduna during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77 district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

According to her, “We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more.

Ahmed also reiterated that the Federal Government has created a N75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youths in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.

The minister explained that the fund would support the youth to actualize their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas.