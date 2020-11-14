National News
We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, says contrary to claims in the public, the Army is not in search of popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch.
Taiwo said this in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.
The general said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.
“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her.
There is nothing further than the truth.
“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.
We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people.
Where she got that from, I do not know.”
There have been widespread reports that the Army was looking for DJ Switch who claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot at Lekki tollgate, according to her Instagram Live feed.
There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought out asylum outside the country after she claimed that her life was being threatened following the Lekki incident.
National News
EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel
Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on the Nigeria Army on Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters.
He stated this on Saturday while testifying at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020.
According to General Taiwo, the #EndSARS protests plunged Lagos State into anarchy.
Also Read: Lekki Shooting: 'Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military' – Fani-Kayode
The soldier stated that the burning of police stations and looting of arms and ammunition; the killing of policemen, blockage of roads and extortion of money from innocent citizens by hoodlums was enough reason for the governor to invite the army.
Taiwo expressed that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War “when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified.”
“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”
National News
CCB Summons Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
The summon contained in a letter dated November 2, 2020, is reportedly for questioning over alleged corruption involving breach of code of conduct for public officers.
Magu was reportedly asked to bring copies of all asset declarations since joining public service.
Also Read: BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler
Copies of appointment letters and records of service from January to May 2020 were amongst the documents Magu was asked to bring, as well as all documents of landed properties both developed and undeveloped.
The invitation is coming months after Magu was suspended from office on allegations of corruption.
National News
N170 Fuel Price Wicked, Unbearable, Says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government describing it as wicked, unbearable, and unacceptable.
The party made this known in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan expressed that it was unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.
Also Read: BREAKING: NNPC Raises Petrol Depot Price, Marketers To Sell At N168-N170/Litre
He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.
He added that such a hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan added that the government has no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.
