News Feed
“We are not Amaka, we don’t disappoint” – Nigeria Basketball Federation shades Super Eagles
Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has thrown a shade at Nigeria national football team, Super Eagles following Friday’s shocking 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Super Eagles earned an early 4-0 lead following a dominant start against the Leone Stars thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.
However, the visitors scored late in the first half before pulling off an amazing comeback in the second half of the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo state.
A day after the game, NBBF took to its official Twitter handle to shade the team by using a youth-friendly reference to point out that they do not disappoint.
The team shared photos of the male and female squads, writing;
“We no be Amaka. We no dey disappoint.”
We no be Amaka. We no dey disappoint pic.twitter.com/lRSAI5SxyV
— #NBBF (@nbbfonline) November 14, 2020
Coach Gernot Rohr has been receiving heavy backlash over the teams performance with some football pundits calling for his outright removal.
Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa also tendered an apology on behalf of his teammates, and he promised the Eagles will bounce back, and get a favourable result in the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.
News Feed
Table Tennis: Nigeria’s Aruna Knocked Out Of Men’s World Cup On Day 1
Nigeria’s No.1 player, Quadri Aruna, has been beaten by Slovenian player, Darko Jorgic at the ITTF Men’s World Cup which kicked off in Dishang, China.
The shocking loss was disclosed on Friday by the International Table Tennis Federation.
“The Slovenian has caused a major upset here in the final match of day, as he has managed to eliminate Quadri Aruna from the group stages and reach the round of 16!” ITTF said.
“Drawn in a group with two veterans of the sport, Darko Jorgic has shown his class and composure to come through with a decisive win.
“Sadly for Aruna, he is unable to proceed to the knockouts on his sixth appearance at the Men’s World Cup.”
The 32-year-old Aruna fell 4-2; 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4 to the 22-year-old Jorgic.
While Nigeria’s Aruna is ranked 20th in the world, Slovania’s Jorgic is ranked 34th in the world
News Feed
Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels
Fans of Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, have taken to her page to troll her after 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella built her mother a house.
Trouble started after the beautiful actress and mother of one took to her verified Facebook page and congratulated Emmanuella for building a house for her mom despite being “little girl”.
Regina Daniels wrote, “Wow. Little girl commedian Emmanuella builds a very big mansion for her mother at this little age. May God bless her in ways she can’t imagine. Check out the photos of the house I am so happy seeing this.”
However, her congratulatory message did not go down well with a lot of her fans who quickly took to her comments section to give her severe backlashes.
They commended little Emmanuella for working hard and not having to marry an “already made grandfather” or “sugar daddy” in order to build her mother a house.
Check out some of their comments below;
Oga Boss Emmanuel Wrote, “Look at your face you are calling her little Emmanuella how old were you when you get married to that your great grandfather,, congratulation to you Emmanuella you did what some people could not do instead of marrying an old man ”
Mercy Zina Gold commented, “you said Little girl, what about you? big woman, she deserves it that is why God blessed her, she did not look for already made grandfathers.”
News Feed
BBNaija’s Omashola becomes ambassador of an airline company
Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh has become a brand ambassador of an airline company, Exclusive Jet 7.
The reality star made this announcement on social media over the weekend.
Omashola tweeted,
“Congratulations sholzy west, I’m truly proud of you. Now endorsement is talking in dollars @exclusive_jet7.”
Congratulations sholzy west, I’m truly proud of you. Now endorsement is talking in dollars 💰💰💰😎@exclusive_jet7 🛩🤝💯.
.
.@davido @cuppymusic @kiddwaya and all my rich friends when papa get money for Private jet. Oya Holla at ur boy one time @exclusive_jet7 🛩💐💯 pic.twitter.com/WOzJiek2qW
— Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) November 13, 2020
Exclusive Jet 7 has since confirmed the endorsement deal by posting a welcome-onboard message for Omashola on their official Twitter page.
They also said they are excited to be collaborating henceforth with the Delta State native.
They tweeted, “We would like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Omashola Kola Oburoh as our Brand Ambassador to our organisation.
We are pleased to collaborate with such a vibrant, talented individual and look forward to reaching greater heights. Together we grow, onwards and upwards. @sholzy23.”
Exclusive Jet 7 is an airline company founded in 2017 by the founders’ group to be the first black owned aircraft sales company as a sub division of Kombo Enterprise.
Watch video of Omashola’s Exclusive Jet 7 endorsement deal below;
Today I signed the biggest endorsement deal since my career started, now we move in power 🤝😎💰💰
.
Wait for it 💃🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/VJrIORcecE
— Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) November 11, 2020
