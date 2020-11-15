‘We Are Human Beings’ – BBN’s Dorathy Replies Fan Who Asked If She Is Dating Prince

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has stated that Nigerians need to learn social interaction. The TV host and actor took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts.

In his words:

“Africans, especially Nigerians have so much to learn socially. Be very careful how you vehemently criticise and disassociate yourself from groups of people based on their Race, Sexuality, Tribe, Flaws and Religion. No go stifle your own growth and ask God why.

Remember God used An Unbeliever – KING CYRUS A prostitute – RAHAB An adulterer & Murderer – DAVID A Usurper/thief – JACOB A Foreigner – KING ARTAXERXES Even Pharaoh was used to crown Joseph (an Israellite) Prime Minister of EGYPT! Wisdom is profitable. Tread carefully. Social Media assists the accuser”

See his Twitter post below: