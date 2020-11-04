Wathoni Gushes Over Mercy Eke’s Beauty As They Meet On Set

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has shared a video of herself with Mercy Eke. The reality TV star met the winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season on a set and decided to make a video.

In the video, both stars gush over each other’s beauty. Mercy Eke starts the compliments.

“Guys, Wathoni is so pretty. Like she is so pretty. She is fine“, Mercy says.

“You guys, Mercy is so cute. Like beautiful. So cute“, Wathoni also says.

Mercy then hints on them working together. In her words:

“We are working, guys. We are trying to make the money.”

Watch the video below: