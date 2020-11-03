Football
Wales’ Ryan Giggs Denies Allegations Of Assault Following Arrest
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after he was arrested by police on Sunday following a disturbance at his home involving a woman.
The Wales Football Association on Monday cancelled their planned news conference ahead of the side’s international games this month, which includes a clash against the USMNT on Nov. 12.
“Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” Giggs’ representatives told ESPN. “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”
Former Manchester United winger Giggs, 46, was due to announce his squad on Tuesday ahead of the international break but will now not appear following allegations of a disturbance at his home.
“Police were called at 10.05 p.m. GMT (6.45 p.m. ET) on Nov. 1, 2020, to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley,” a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.
“A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
As well as facing the United States, Wales are also due to play Ireland and Finland later this month.
“The squad announcement scheduled for tomorrow will no longer take place and has been postponed,” a statement from the Wales FA said.
Why This Arsenal Player Is Premier League Best Signing Of The Summer
Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has named Thomas Partey as the “number one” signing made by any club in the Premier League over the summer.
Partey moved to the North London club from Atlético Madrid after they triggered his £45 million release clause.
The Ghanaian impressed on his debut – a 2-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna and produced an excellent midfield display as they beat Manchester United in his second Premier League start.
While Merson refused to get carried away by the victory at Old Trafford, he heaped praise on Partey for his “massive” display.
“They beat a terribly, terribly poor Manchester United team on the day. They’ve done a job, we’ve seen them lose those games over the last five or six years.
“But I think Partey’s a massive, massive difference. I mean, what a signing.
“When you talk about signings in the summer, he’s got to be number one. I cannot believe, without being horrible here, that Arsenal got him,” Merson said on Sky Sports.
Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
EPL side, Manchester City could look to tempt Lionel Messi with a pre-contract offer in January given the forward is not planning to discuss his Barcelona future until later in the season, the Telegraph reports.
With the 33-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, the transfer saga looks set for another chapter after the Argentine reluctantly stayed at the club this past summer.
Man City seems to be the most likely destination for Messi, and they are already working towards bringing him in at the end of the season.
Going by Barcelona’s poor performance this season, the last place Messi would want to be is Camp Nou.
UCL: Real Madrid Possible Team, Prediction Vs Inter Milan
Tonight game in the UCL is an important one for Spanish club Real Madrid and Italian club, Inter Milan as they go head to head.
Real Madrid will hope to win all three points as they struggled to come out with one point in their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Thibaut Courtois will start in the goal post.
Zidane will, however, have to worry about his defence as Inter Milan will want to penetrate harder from there.
The Los Blancos have a problem when it comes to their right-back. With the chosen man currently Lucas Vazquez dur to Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola being injured, it seems as though the Spaniard has also suffered an injury of his own.
With this, Ferland Mendy may play as right-back while Raphael Varane will position as center back alongside Sergio Ramos. Marcelo could play at left-back.
At the midfield, Carlos Casemiro will play as the defensive midfielder while Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be in front of him.
On the attack, Eden Hazard could get another chance to start with Marco Asensio on the wings while Benzema takes the striker’s position.
Below is a possible lineup of Real Madrid team vs Inter Milan
Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Carlos Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.
Sport Mole predicts a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.
“There is no downplaying the importance of this match as both teams look to record their first Champions League wins of the season. Lukaku’s expected absence is a big blow for Inter, and we fancy Madrid to edge a very close encounter in the Spanish capital,” Sport Mole reports.
