Wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery – Actress Jennifer Obodo tells colleagues

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, threw an online punch and berated Vee’s decision not to promote or advertise slimming and bleaching products as a brand.
In Uche’s latest post, he argued that if Vee’s love interest, Neo, can promote her dirty pant by washing it diligently on national television then what stops her from promoting slimming and bleaching products.
He said,
“Dear #vee, there is absolutely nothing wrong in promoting slimming and bleaching products borrow #bbnaija strategy from #erica. If #neo can promote your dirty pant by washing it diligently on #national tv in #bbnaija2020 what’s the big deal in promoting slimming and bleaching product on #instagram and Twitter? The beautiful and lovely long hair you dey carry for head now abeg is it natural?#endsars”