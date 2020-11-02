Connect with us

WAEC To Release SSCE Results Today

Published

6 hours ago

on

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the results of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released today Monday, November 2.

The examination council made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Sunday night.

The body announced that the results will be out from 10:30 am.

Recall that WAEC had explained that the delay in release was due to incidents and curfew in some parts of Nigeria.

The council wrote:

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30 am.”

 

Ondo To Reopen Schools November 2nd

Published

3 days ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Pastor. Femi Agagu.

He expressed that the state has become peaceful following the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Recall that the state government had earlier directed schools to reopen on October 19 after seven months of closure due to COVID- 19 outbreak.

But the schools were shut days after when the #EndSARS protest broke out.

BREAKING: Public, Private Schools Can Reopen Monday – Lagos Govt

Published

4 days ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

BREAKING: Public, Private Schools Can Reopen Monday - Lagos Govt

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen all classes for academic activities.

Recall that schools were closed following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the State.

The government directed students and pupils in boarding houses to report to school on Sunday, 1st of November in preparation for the general resumption by Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo which was signed by Kayode Abayomi, Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education.

The Commissioner advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.

FG, ASUU Disagree On Payment Platform

Published

4 days ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

ASUU

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.

The union and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige led delegation failed to agree on the payment platform to be used in disbursing the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowance of the university lecturers.

According to reports, the Federal Government offered to pay the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowances of the university lecturers through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform pending the roll-out of ASUU’s preferred platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

However, the ASUU delegation led by National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the payment by the Federal Government should be made through the UTAS.

Following the failure to reach a consensus, the parties agreed to consult their respective principals and stakeholders.

They are to reconvene next week Wednesday.

