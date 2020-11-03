WAEC 2020: Ogwubie Chikemzi Gets A1 In All Subjects

A young secondary school student, Ogwubie Chikemzi, has done excellently well in her West African Examination Council by clearing all the subjects with distinction.

Information Nigerian recalls that WAEC results for the 2020 examination was released on Monday.

About 1,338,358, representing 86.99 percent of 1,538,445 candidates who sat for the examination obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.

Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise stood out among her peers as she had parallel A’s in all her subjects. This was made known on Twitter by Ikwerre Youth Movement Television.

They wrote;