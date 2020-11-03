News Feed
WAEC 2020: Ogwubie Chikemzi Gets A1 In All Subjects
A young secondary school student, Ogwubie Chikemzi, has done excellently well in her West African Examination Council by clearing all the subjects with distinction.
Information Nigerian recalls that WAEC results for the 2020 examination was released on Monday.
About 1,338,358, representing 86.99 percent of 1,538,445 candidates who sat for the examination obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.
Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise stood out among her peers as she had parallel A’s in all her subjects. This was made known on Twitter by Ikwerre Youth Movement Television.
They wrote;
Boy arrested for declaring himself IGP gains admission into secondary school
Gift Osayuwu,11-year-old boy, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in Edo Police station attack, has gained admission into a private secondary school in Edo state.
This was made known by Kola Edokpayi, the coordinator of human rights group, Talakwa Parliament, in a statement on Monday, November 2.
According to him, the boy was enrolled into JSS 1 in “one of the ‘best private schools” in Benin City the Edo State capital today.
Gift was accompanied to his new school by his widowed mother, who is a pure water seller according to reports.
Recall Gift was arrested for allegedly joining a gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City. After the attack, he was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
However, he was released by the police on Friday, October 30 after which he revealed that his dream is to become IGP in the future.
Donations into the boy’s Education Trust Fund have continued to pour in from concerned philanthropic Nigerians who want his dream of becoming IGP to come to reality.
#EndSARS: Buhari Hails Bauchi Youths For Not Joining Protest
Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the maturity of youth in Bauchi state for ignoring the last #EndSARS protest against police brutality and reforms.
Buhari gave the commendation during a Townhall meeting at Bauchi he went to discuss the issues affecting the people.
The president who was represented by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said he was impressed by the maturity of the Bauchi state youths for their display of maturity in shunning the misguided agitation.
Read his statement below;
“As your representatives in government, we are very proud of the comportment of the youth in particular, and the generality of the people in the state, in the face of the current hardship. “We are also aware that the hardship has been compounded by the economic downtown occasioned by the global crash in the prices of oil, and the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic. “Notwithstanding the hardship, you were wise enough not to adopt a solution which will inflict more hardship than the initial problem,”
I love you dearly, Gedoni tells Khafi on her birthday
Former BBNaija season 4 housemate, Gedoni, has taken to social media to pen a sweet birthday message to his lover, Khafi.
His post reads:
”Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.
…………………………………………………………..
The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’ve super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.
Instagram doesn’t have space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO
MY GENERATION Sugarine.
I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??
A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.
Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie”
