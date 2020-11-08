Connect with us

Video Of Kamala Harris Saying She Really Loves Cardi B Surfaces Online

Kamala Harris, Cardi B

Kamala Harris, the Vice-president-elect of the United States of America, is a huge fan of Cardi B. This has been revealed from an old video shared on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of America was being interviewed by a radio host.

When asked the female musician she loves, she replied smiling:

“Who I really love is Cardi B. I really do. I really do”.

Read AlsoRapper, Cardi B Files To Dismiss Divorce With Husband, Offset

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Rihanna has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on her social media pages. The superstar singer referred to them as history makers.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians React As Davido’s Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks Online

November 8, 2020

Nigerians React As Davido's Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks Online

Davido’s highly anticipated single with Nicki Minaj has been leaked online and this has got many talking about it on Twitter. The song’s title has also been revealed. It is ‘Holy Ground’.

The song was leaked on Twitter by an unknown source. Although Davido has not given a response to the leaked song, Nicki Minaj said in a now-deleted tweet that it’s not the real song.

In her words:

“ain’t no damn Davido song, And the others ain’t beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”

Read Also$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido

Majority of the reactions to the leaked song on the micro-blogging site have been positive.

See tweets below:

tweet

tweets

tweet

Nicki Minaj’s tweet

 

Diddy Excited As Notorious B.I.G Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame; Calls Him ‘Greatest Rapper Of All Time’

November 8, 2020

American rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy has expressed his pleasure over the fact that Notorious B.I.G. is now a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share his joy about the ceremony.  He tweeted on Saturday:

“THE GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME IS GETTING INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME TONIGHT!!!!!!!! YOU DID IT B.I.G.!!!!! #BIGGIEHOF”

Read Also: P. Diddy Calls Burna Boy ‘King’ Ahead Of New Album Release

B.I.G was inducted by Diddy. Jay-Z, Nas and LinManuel Miranda were also present to honor the late rapper. At the ceremony, Diddy said:

“Big just wanted to be biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world.”

See Diddy’s tweet below:

Diddy’s tweet

Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday

November 8, 2020

Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday

Laycon

The fanbase of reality TV star winner, Laycon are in a jubilant mood owing to his birthday celebrations on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Identified as the Icons, they have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #HappyBirthdayLaycon.

Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba My love, today is your 27th birthday but it’s just the beginning of your greatness in life I don’t even have enough words to express how happy I am for you and how much success I want you to achieve Go Conny sir it’s your #HappyBirthdayLaycon“, a fan tweeted.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Erica Ignores Laycon At Dorathy’s Birthday Party

The BBNaija Lockdown winner has also called on his fans to celebrate with him.

He took to Twitter on Saturday night to write:

“ICONS!!!!! ASSEMBLE!!! TOMORROW IS OUR BIRTHDAY!!!”

He also shared pictures of his visit to a school for the blind on the eve of his birthday.

See tweets below:

tweet

tweets

tweets

Trending