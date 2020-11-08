Video Of Kamala Harris Saying She Really Loves Cardi B Surfaces Online

Kamala Harris, the Vice-president-elect of the United States of America, is a huge fan of Cardi B. This has been revealed from an old video shared on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of America was being interviewed by a radio host.

When asked the female musician she loves, she replied smiling:

“Who I really love is Cardi B. I really do. I really do”.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Rihanna has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on her social media pages. The superstar singer referred to them as history makers.

Watch the video below: