Video For Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Bags 2020 Soul Train Awards Nomination

The music video for Beyonce‘s hit song featuring Wizkid, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy Carter ‘Brown Skin Girl’ has been nominated at the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

The video, released in August 2020, has been nominated against Chris Brown and Young Thug’s ‘So Crazy’, Lizzo’s ‘Good as Hell’, Chloe and Halle’s ‘Do It’, Slide feat YG’s ‘H.E.R’, and Skip Marley’s ‘Slow Down’.

Information Nigeria recalls Beyonce lent her voice to the #EndSARS movement after the shooting at peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

Tiwa Savage had earlier called on the American superstar to speak on the issue because it affects the lives of Nigerian creatives who were part of the ‘Black is King’ project.

