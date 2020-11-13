News Feed
UNIBEN student raped, murdered inside a church in Edo laid to rest
Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, the 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN raped and murdered inside a church in Edo state, is to be laid to rest today, November 13.
According to reports, Vera was molested on the 29th of May, 2020 inside a church, near Ikpoba Hill in Benin City.
The 22-year-old had gone to the Redeemed Church to study during the COVID-19 lockdown period when she was attacked.
Her attackers ambushed her right inside the church, raped her and smashed her head with a fire extinguisher, leaving her for dead. She died days later in a hospital.
The death of Uwa raised concerns and stirred reactions from notable figures, as well as Nigerians on social media.
In August, six suspects were arrested in relation to her death. One of the suspects identified as Collins Uligbe, said he was paid 1 Million Naira by his landlady to carry out the attack.
He revealed that he used a handkerchief given to him by Mrs Mary Ade to wipe the victim’s blood and private part, before returning it to his landlady.
According to him, she wanted to use it for ritual purposes.
He gave the names of the other suspected involved in the murder as Nelson Ogbebor, Tina Samuel, another lady, Valentine Akato and Nosa Osabohien.
The landlady however denied the allegations, saying she didn’t pay him or asked him to wipe the lady’s private part.
News Feed
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
News Feed
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
News Feed
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
Thank God for the day I found u https://t.co/kIiJ3UZWpu
— Davido (@davido) November 13, 2020
