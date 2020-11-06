Vee replies those asking when she will sign endorsement deal

Victoria Adeyele aka Vee who is a musician has finally replied those who have been asking when she will secure her own endorsement deal.

The BBNaija finalist, while replying a fan who advised other fans to pray for Vee, said people are trying to attach her success to signing contracts for public approval, but it doesn’t work that way.

In her words;

“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”

See the tweet below;