News Feed
Vee replies those asking when she will sign endorsement deal
Victoria Adeyele aka Vee who is a musician has finally replied those who have been asking when she will secure her own endorsement deal.
The BBNaija finalist, while replying a fan who advised other fans to pray for Vee, said people are trying to attach her success to signing contracts for public approval, but it doesn’t work that way.
In her words;
“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”
See the tweet below;
News Feed
Yansh is taking her places – Reactions as Nengi bags 3 appointments in Bayelsa
BBNaija star Nengi has been appointed as the senior special assistant to the governor of Bayelsa Douye Diri.
The Lockdown star was also made the face of the state. The reality TV star recently trended on Twitter after she was hosted by officials of the Bayelsa government on Friday, November 6.
Fellow ex-housemate Neo shared the news online to the amazement of many fans and followers of the beautiful BBNaija star.
Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister 💚@nengiofficial
— Neo Mobor Akpofure🏇🏽💦 (@NeoAkpofure) November 6, 2020
As expected, Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts about Nengi’s recent appointments.
News Feed
Nengi’s political appointemnt: Fans attack Erica; accuse her of showing jealousy
Fans have attacked a former BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica Nlewedim accusing her of showing jealousy after another housemate bagged a political endorsement.
Recall that Nengi Hampson’s appointment as the senior special assistant to the Bayelsa governor was confirmed by one of the governor’s aides today.
Following the news, Erica instead of congratulating Nengi, had taken to Twitter to shower praises on herself.
She wrote, “My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat.”
My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat pic.twitter.com/doj72Q2QdY
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 6, 2020
This however met many Nengi’s fans as a sign of hatred and jealousy towards their favorite’s appointment to office.
Erica was disqualified from the show.
See some reactions below:
News Feed
BBN’s Trikytee now Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor Diri
Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist popularly known as TrikyTee has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.
The reality TV star shared the good news via his Twitter page on Friday, November 6, 2020.
“I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…” he tweeted.
The reality TV star, an indigene of Bayelsa state was appointed alongside his colleague, Rebecca Nengi Hampson.
It is not clear what their portfolio will exactly entail but fans of the reality TV stars have been congratulating them on social media.
Trending
- News Feed19 hours ago
“Stop saying women love money,marry a woman you can afford” – Nigerian Actress tells men
- News Feed19 hours ago
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
- News Feed19 hours ago
Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke
- News Feed19 hours ago
Patoranking pours encomium on Reminisce for giving him opportunity to ‘blow’
- National News13 hours ago
Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
- News Feed19 hours ago
ABSU students to pay N15k ‘pandemic prevention fee’
- Football16 hours ago
Leicester City 4-0 Sporting Braga: Iheanacho Shines, Scores Double
- News Feed19 hours ago
Comedienne Taaooma narrates horrible experience with a Bolt driver in Lagos