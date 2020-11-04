News Feed
Davido reacts to the ongoing elections in the United States
Music entertainer, Davido has reacted to the ongoing US presidential election.
Davido, in a tweet, said the pressure and anxiousness that comes unto a presidential candidate during elections can make the blood pressure of the person shoot up.
He has however sympathized with the presidential candidates of the States.
His tweet reads:
Election can give somebody HIGH BP #USElection2020
— Davido (@davido) November 4, 2020
News Feed
Ike Onyema breaks silence after alleged breakup from Mercy Eke
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyeama, has opened up on his rumoured breakup with lover, Mercy Eke.
Recall, that the duo sparked break up rumors following a post from Mercy.
The Merike ship might have finally come to a stop as Mercy sparked wedding rumours on social media after flaunting an anonymous man for a while.
In a series of posts on snapchat, the reality star and CEO of Lambo Homes indicated that her relationship with Ike is over, and confirmed that she is set to marry her new lover.
Mercy had to reintroduce herself to snapchat, as she says that she is “Mrs H” now.
“Good morning from Mrs H” was written by the actress and video vixen who posted a video of herself laughing.
Now Ike is firing back saying they are done for good and he is thankful God has freed him.
IKe made this known when a fan said they wanted attention for the second phase of their reality show, while another also prayed God will open doors for the ”heartbroken” man.
See the exchange below:
News Feed
US election: 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West
Yeezy designer Kanye West was able to win at least 50,000 votes in the nail-biting US presidential election 2020.
Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people actually voted for Kanye West.
According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 percent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 percent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.
According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.”
It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.
Although the 43-year-old rapper has already thrown in the towel on his presidential bid, Kanye did receive votes in the 12 ballots that he appeared on.
Despite his ill-fated run for president alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Kanye has already vowed to run in 2024.
News Feed
Fan splashes N500K on Comedian Ebiye After Car Dealer Called Him Out For Owing Him N900k
Controversial comedian, Ebiye has been gifted a sum of N500k after a car dealer called him out over debt.
Sharing a video on Twitter, Ebiye could be seen receiving the money and appreciating the person;
Twitter family come and join me sing hallelujah!!! @Mazigburugburu1 didn’t know me from Adam!!! yet, gave me a whole N500,000 via @bimbo_cash of @DemiCareNGO
Thank you so much sir I really appreciate you sir! God no go shame you Mazi! 🙏🏽
❤️ LoveWins pic.twitter.com/Kh7eBJ9bYc
— Ebiye Victor (@ComedianEbiye) November 4, 2020
It would be recalled that, Ebiye came out to seek for donation after he was exposed over debt he incurred with a car dealer.
The car dealer accused Ebiye of selling the car he got on loan and investing in Forex with the proceeds of sale.
Ebiye later came online to respond that he didn’t kill anyone but he is only in debt. He went further to drop his Union Bank account details for his fans to show some love.
