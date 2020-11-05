Connect with us

News Feed

#USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona

Published

11 hours ago

on

#USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona

Joe Biden has broken a record in Arizona as the Presidential election gets more intense.

For the first time in 24 years, he has won Arizona.

The Democratic party presidential candidate, Biden turned things around in Arizona considered a stronghold for the republicans.

With his win in Arizona, Biden denied President Donald Trump 11 pivotal electoral votes that were once reliably Republican.

While Trump ran up the score in rural Arizona, Biden carved a path through fast-changing Maricopa County, where Phoenix and its suburbs supply some 60 percent of the state’s electorate.

It was the largest county in America to go to Trump in 2016, but it is also at the center of twin trends reshaping Arizona politics: disaffected suburbanites migrating away from the Republican Party and Democratic-leaning Latinos turning out in greater force with every election.

The southwestern state broke its own records with early voting, marking a significant turnout with 2.6 million votes having been cast before Election Day.

Biden also picked up an Electoral College vote in a Nebraska congressional district that voted for Trump four years ago. The president hadn’t converted any new territory by early Wednesday morning.

Democrats’ hope that Biden could bring the race to an early close by capturing Florida ended early Wednesday. Republicans breathed another sigh of relief when must-win Ohio was added to Trump’s column.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has chided the United States over its ongoing election which he said is filled with rigging machines.

According to former Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections, the 2020 US election is the most adulterated in the United States of America’s election history. H wrote;

“United States of America, #Election2020 rigging machines all over. The most adulterated election in US history. We might need to rent them our able INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Queen Preshiii, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to state that women do not like to hear the truth, even when men do not mind being truthful.

 

Queen Preshiii further stated that it is better the truth is told from inception because if one lies at first, the truth will eventually come out someday and ruin the beautiful moments that have been shared through the years.

“I just realized men don’t mind telling the truth but, to be honest, we women hate to hear the truth

“But someday the truth would still find its way out, which will eventually end in heartbreak plus delayed illusion of lies.

“TIME wasted right? so men please tell us the truth no matter what!!” she wrote.

See her post:

Continue Reading

News Feed

Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy’s Party

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy's Party

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has reacted to how disqualified housemate, Erica, ignored Laycon during Dorathy’s 25th birthday party.

According to Kiddwaya, a queen will always remain a queen.

Kiddwaya made the reaction via his Twitter handle

Kidd wrote;

“A Queen will always remain a queen and we must always protect our own”

Although, the reason for his tweet is just speculations.

Continue Reading

Trending