USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona

Joe Biden has broken a record in Arizona as the Presidential election gets more intense.

For the first time in 24 years, he has won Arizona.

The Democratic party presidential candidate, Biden turned things around in Arizona considered a stronghold for the republicans.

With his win in Arizona, Biden denied President Donald Trump 11 pivotal electoral votes that were once reliably Republican.

While Trump ran up the score in rural Arizona, Biden carved a path through fast-changing Maricopa County, where Phoenix and its suburbs supply some 60 percent of the state’s electorate.

It was the largest county in America to go to Trump in 2016, but it is also at the center of twin trends reshaping Arizona politics: disaffected suburbanites migrating away from the Republican Party and Democratic-leaning Latinos turning out in greater force with every election.

The southwestern state broke its own records with early voting, marking a significant turnout with 2.6 million votes having been cast before Election Day.

Biden also picked up an Electoral College vote in a Nebraska congressional district that voted for Trump four years ago. The president hadn’t converted any new territory by early Wednesday morning.

Democrats’ hope that Biden could bring the race to an early close by capturing Florida ended early Wednesday. Republicans breathed another sigh of relief when must-win Ohio was added to Trump’s column.