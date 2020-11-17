Use of ‘FEM’ during End SARS protest was unintentional – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has said the use of his hit song ‘FEM’ during the End SARS movement was not intentional.

The singer, who was one of the celebrities promoting the End SARS campaign against police brutality, had his song played at most protest grounds in the country at the time.

Some people were of the opinion that the ’Fem’ crooner used the End SARS campaign as an opportunity to make his song trend.

However, Davido in an interview with Billionaire’s daughter, Dj Cuppy said the notion was wrong.

Speaking on how his single FEM became an anthem for the EndSARS protest, the father of three said “It was just a coincidence not intentional.

“I released the music in June and did not know Nigerians would vibe to it during the End SARS protest.”

Davido also mentioned that the reason he did not drop his new album in October was because of the End SARS campaign.