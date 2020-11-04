US election: 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West

Yeezy designer Kanye West was able to win at least 50,000 votes in the nail-biting US presidential election 2020.

Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people actually voted for Kanye West.

According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 percent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 percent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.

According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.”

It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.

Although the 43-year-old rapper has already thrown in the towel on his presidential bid, Kanye did receive votes in the 12 ballots that he appeared on.

Despite his ill-fated run for president alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Kanye has already vowed to run in 2024.